Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:13 Problemi per Google, cosa sta succedendo oggi ad Analytics

10:34 Israele, Musk rimuove da X centinaia di account affiliati a Hamas

09:55 Morto a 92 anni Charles Feeney, il miliardario che aveva donato tutta la sua fortuna

09:47 Israele-Hamas, Gaza e i tunnel: la guerra nel 'sottosopra'

09:46 Benzina e gasolio, i pezzi di oggi: ribassi alla pompa

09:46 Israele prepara attacco a Gaza. Egitto: no a corridoio umanitario

08:48 Marquez con Ducati Gresini in MotoGp 2024, l'annuncio ufficiale

08:16 Bus precipitato a Mestre, ci sono i primi tre indagati

08:04 Migranti, nuovi arrivi a Lampedusa: cinque sbarchi nella notte

06:51 Israele-Hamas, Biden e l'avvertimento all'Iran

00:05 Ucraina-Russia, "Putin ancora convinto di vincere": il punto su guerra e controffensiva

00:04 Manovra 2024, Palazzo Chigi: "Sarà seria e sostenibile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gyeonggi Content Agency to promote Gyeonggi Province's publishing houses at the "2023 Frankfurter Buchmesse"

12 ottobre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyeonggi Province together with the Gyeonggi Content Agency (GCA) will form a Gyeonggi Province Pavilion at the '2023 Frankfurter Buchmesse', the world's largest book fair to support the participation of 10 story IP content companies in Gyeonggi-do.

Gyeonggi Province's 10 content companies participating in the Gyeonggi-do Pavilion of the 2023 Frankfurter Buchmesse are △ Woorinabi (publishing), △ Dear architect (Education), △ TOONPLUS (Webtoon), △ Goggas (Publishing), △ Gesunamu (Publishing), △ Sodong Publishing House (Publishing), △Arukah Books (Publishing), △Story Company (Webtoon), △Chum Education (Education), and △MUNHAKDONGNE (Publishing).

Hosted by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association (Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels), The Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world's largest book fair, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. In 2022, more than 93,000 publishers from 121 countries and about 180,000 visitors participated in this fair. It is the world's leading book trade event in terms of copyright transaction volume, accounting for approximately 25% of annual copyright business.

GCA stated, "This is an important opportunity to promote the excellent content of Gyeonggi Province's story IP companies such as publishing and webtoons worldwide as well as identify the trends in publishing culture content. We will continue to strive to provide more participation opportunities in the future."

In order to promote the excellence of Gyeonggi Province content companies and continue to support their entry into foreign markets, GCA also aims to establish another Gyeonggi Province Pavilion at the Asia TV Forum & Market event in Singapore on December 6–8, 2023.

https://www.gcon.or.kr/bms/section/board/bbs_view.html?PID=REPORT&atc_sno=768&bbs_cd=report 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240381/231006.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gyeonggi-content-agency-to-promote-gyeonggi-provinces-publishing-houses-at-the-2023-frankfurter-buchmesse-301951758.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Gyeonggi Province Pavilion at houses at at Frankfurter Buchmesse'
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, accordo Netanyahu-Gantz per governo di unità nazionale
News to go
Covid, Mattarella conferisce medaglia d'oro a Protezione civile
News to go
Olio, è corsa prezzi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, Papa Francesco: "Chiedo che ostaggi vengano subito rilasciati"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Vueling
News to go
Scuola, Camera approva proposta legge contro violenza in istituti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Pil, Istat: "Fase debolezza potrebbe proseguire nei prossimi mesi"
News to go
Droga, piazze spaccio gestite per conto clan mafioso catanesi: 46 arresti
News to go
Caldo Italia, ecco quando cambia tutto
News to go
Lavoro, 76% italiani ha avuto almeno un sintomo del "burnout"
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza