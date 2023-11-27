Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Support for first China International Supply Chain Expo in full swing

27 novembre 2023 | 07.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Online

The upcoming first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has received strong support from various sides, with many convenient measures and policies specifically introduced for the event.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has implemented policies to improve the expo's efficiency. These include exempting exhibition products from compulsory certification, and enabling bulk inquiries for enterprise credit status.

The Beijing municipal government has established a service guarantee mechanism to ensure transportation security, emergency services, and environmental optimization. The Beijing Customs has also introduced 10 convenient measures to facilitate exhibition access and customs clearance.

The trade and investment promotion and exchange center of the Beijing-based China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) has created a customs facilitation service manual, and a team of hundreds of trained volunteers will provide on-site guidance and reception services. Dedicated channels and reception stations have been established by the aviation and railway departments for the expo.

The first CISCE is hosted by the CCPIT, and organized by China International Exhibition Center Group Limited (CIEC Group), which is under the direct administration of the CCPIT. It is scheduled to run from November 28 to December 2 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285662/image_5029725_18873348.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/support-for-first-china-international-supply-chain-expo-in-full-swing-301997674.html

