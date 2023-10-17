Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:20 Il ritorno dei pidocchi, da Londra a Milano è allarme nelle scuole

14:14 X Factor 2023, Laura Pausini super ospite per il primo live

14:07 Tony Colombo e Tina Rispoli, ecco le accuse alla coppia

14:03 Gioco, il 25 a Modena progetto 'Trappola dell'azzardo' sostenuto da Bper e Avviso Pubblico

13:58 Andrea Giambruno: "Chi dice che io e Giorgia Meloni non siamo già sposati?"

13:41 Francia e minaccia terrorismo, Versailles di nuovo evacuata

13:38 Corona, oggi a Avanti Popolo news su scommesse? Abodi: "Paradossale"

13:31 Farmaci, come e dove smaltirli: italiani 'a lezione' con campagna social

13:15 Bruxelles, in Belgio torna la paura terrorismo: la lunga scia di attentati

13:12 Dall'iconico Lilibet a Gaga e Babykins, i nomignoli della Royal Family

13:10 Attentato Bruxelles, da Lassoued ad Anis Amri: terroristi 'lupi solitari' passati per Italia

12:58 Torino, con coltello vicino a Sinagoga: minacce a passanti al grido di "Allah akbar"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Kunshan City hosts opera gala to showcase charm of Chinese opera

17 ottobre 2023 | 11.52
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Opera Gala (Kunshan) 2023 kicked off recently in Kunshan City, east China'sJiangsu Province to showcase the enduring cultural charm of classic Chinese opera.

Famous troupes, masters and Chinese opera performers from all over the country presented performances of 6 grand dramas and 20 renowned excerpts during the event which will last until Oct. 31.

The opening ceremony was graced by eight artists from the opera industry including Cui Guangli, Xi Zhonglu, Peng Qinglian, etc., who brought classic performances of Peking Opera, Sichuan Opera, Chu Opera and others.

The Kunshan Chinese Opera Museum was unveiled at the opening ceremony of the opera gala. The museum has an extensive collection of items related to the 348 Chinese operas, which are to be exhibited to showcase the history and characteristics of Chinese operas.

This year, the event built a platform for young opera talents to host training classes for 121 opera troupes nationwide, and organized nationwide opera performance to nominate leading talents of Chinese Opera.

This year's opera gala is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and undertaken by the Art Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Suzhou Municipal People's Government.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336474.htmlPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249313/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-kunshan-city-hosts-opera-gala-to-showcase-charm-of-chinese-opera-301958712.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Economia_E_Finanza E. China's Kunshan City hosts Chinese opera showcase ciondolo
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, morto sospetto killer
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ue spaccata su direttiva case green
News to go
Unicef: "Ogni giorno muoiono più di mille bambini per acqua non sicura"
News to go
Napoli, truffe ad anziani: cinque arresti
News to go
Olio, Coldiretti: "Produzione giù, prezzo +42%"
News to go
Russia-Cina, incontro Putin-Xi mercoledì
News to go
Caivano, Cdm delibera scioglimento Comune
News to go
Ue aumenta di 50 milioni gli aiuti per Gaza
News to go
Fao: "Sprecare meno acqua in ogni attività"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Cento euro di più in busta paga redditi medio-bassi"
News to go
Monte Bianco, Bonomi: "Un po' di programmazione non guasterebbe"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza