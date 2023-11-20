Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:11 Elezioni Italia, prove tecniche di voto online: 13 e 14 dicembre la prima simulazione

12:09 Giulia Cecchettin, il papà: "Non provo odio o rabbia per Filippo" - Video

12:02 Finlandia chiude intero confine con la Russia: la decisione di Helsinki

11:59 Porti, record partecipazione a summit AIVP Venice 2023

11:36 Ascolti tv, Lea vince prime time: boom per Sinner-Djokovic

11:33 Giulia Cecchettin, la sorella: "Fin dall'inizio avevo capito cosa era successo"

11:30 Professioni, Csel: "Iscritti elenco revisori enti locali calati del 17% in 7 anni"

11:26 Giulia Cecchettin, domani un minuto di silenzio nelle scuole

10:44 Ostaggi al-Shifa, soldatessa uccisa e base Hamas: cosa dice Israele

10:33 Cortellesi sbanca al box office, 'C’è ancora domani' sfiora i 19 milioni di euro totali

09:34 Morto Joss Ackland, star di Arma letale 2 e Caccia a Ottobre Rosso: aveva 95 anni

09:31 X Factor, la versione di Morgan tra polemiche e un possibile destino in Rai

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye deeply involves in APEC CEO Summit 2023

20 novembre 2023 | 10.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese baijiu producer Wuliangye has been deeply involved in the APEC CEO Summit 2023 and a series of supporting events held from November 14 to 16 local time in San Francisco, the United States, as a platinum sponsor and an exclusive Chinese liquor partner.

During the Summit, Wuliangye meticulously crafted a theme exhibition hall with Chinese charm to present the crafty brewing techniques, excellent quality and cultural heritage of harmony of its products in a multi-dimensional manner and fully display its core products, receiving high attention and wide praise of representatives attending the Summit.

It participated in the Sustainable Business Leaders Dialogue as a special supporter, contributing to higher-quality and sustainable industrial development with the power of harmony.

It also showed up at the Asia-Pacific Sustainable Business Leaders Night 2023 as a strategic partner and designated liquor, building a bridge of communication with liquor to help create a resilient and sustainable future for the Asia-Pacific region and inject more momentum into global economic recovery.

The Chinese baijiu producer has been deepening its involvement in the activities under the APEC framework since 2019, such as the APEC CEO Summit and the APEC China CEO Forum. It constantly showcases the confidence and charm of harmony of the China brand and assists the Asia-Pacific region in achieving a prosperous future.

As China's high-level opening-up further advances, Wuliangye will leverage international platforms with global influence such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Boao Forum for Asia and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to accelerate the integration into the global integrated development and lead the Chinese baijiu industry to contribute to a better and more prosperous future for the Asia-Pacific region and the world, according to an executive of the company.

The APEC CEO Summit is the highest-level summit for leaders of APEC economies to jointly discuss important affairs in the Asia-Pacific region and promote trade liberalization and economic cooperation. This year's summit centers on green and low-carbon transformation of industries and sustainable development among other core issues, and aims to propose high-quality solutions to foster balanced economic growth and create a future of common prosperity for the Asia-Pacific region and the global economy.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337237.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281448/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-wuliangye-deeply-involves-in-apec-ceo-summit-2023-301993313.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza deeply involves chinese liquor partner been deeply involved been
Vedi anche
News to go
L'Argentina volta pagina: chi è il nuovo presidente Milei
News to go
Fisco, ampliamento del regime collaborativo: ecco come funziona
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta verso l'estradizione
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta arrestato in Germania
News to go
F1, Verstappen vince Gp Las Vegas
News to go
Ricerca, Mattarella: "Strumento di pace"
News to go
Sanzioni Antitrust a società energetiche, cosa possono fare i consumatori
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Netanyahu: "Non riusciamo a ridurre le vittime civili"
News to go
SuperEnalotto, centrato '6' da 85 milioni. Titolare tabaccheria: "Pensavo a uno scherzo"
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Italia prima nazione a proibire cibo sintetico"
News to go
Fisco, zero sanzioni sulle imprese con piena collaborazione
News to go
Sciopero generale, ecco i settori coinvolti e le fasce orarie


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza