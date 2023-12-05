Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:34
comunicato stampa

BE OPEN shares insights into sustainability in education at COP28 panel session

05 dicembre 2023 | 12.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Foundation joined the programme of COP28, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, by far the largest and most influential climate, energy and sustainability-related event in the world.

On Day 6 of COP28, at the Greening Education Hub hosted by the Ministry of Education, Director of BE OPEN Gennady Terebkov shared the findings and data on sustainability-related education accumulated in the course of BE OPEN's five-years-long SDG-themed student competition programme. The programme chooses to focus on one particular goal every year, and has so far covered SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG2: Zero Hunger, SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy and SDG13: Climate Change.

The panel discussion under the title "Empowering Academia: Integrating Sustainability into Higher Education" became a dynamic and interactive session designed to inspire and equip university students, professors, teachers, and academia professionals with the knowledge and tools to integrate sustainability into higher education.

Apart from Gennady Terebkov, the panel comprised two ambassadors from the Student Energy Summit and two members of the Action for Climate Empowerment working group (ACE WG), who shared insights, experiences, and innovative approaches to infuse sustainability principles into academic institutions.

The reasoning behind BE OPEN's sustainability-themed educational programme was previously best explained by Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina: "Everyone is needed to reach the ambitious targets set by the UN's SDG programme - the creativity, knowhow, technology and financial resources from all of humanity. BE OPEN's programme strives to help educate wider audiences that a sustainable future is dependent on all of us, yet I am convinced that the younger generation today is a more responsible and aware one. I see incredible commitment, responsiveness and audacity in how they approach whatever problems we ask them to tackle." 

Prior to COP28, BE OPEN also took part in the Student Energy Summit (SES 2023) in Abu Dhabi. The Summit proved to be the largest youth-led energy event in the world that provided space for hundreds of young people to collaborate on sustainable energy solutions and connect to industry leaders in the energy and climate sectors. 

As a partner of the Student Energy Summit (SES 2023), BE OPEN had the honour of addressing 650 young people from over 100 countries who gathered at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). They participated in the international and interdisciplinary programme that strives to prepare young people for a career in the energy transition, showcasing underrepresented voices in the energy space and empowering youth to build important relationships with peers and industry professionals.

Among the delegates of the Summit and COP28, there were the winners of BE OPEN's latest competition Better Energy by Design, their attendance being part of their award in addition to grants.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293102/BE_OPEN_competition_winners.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293103/BE_OPEN_Foundation_Panel_session.jpg

   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-shares-insights-into-sustainability-in-education-at-cop28-panel-session-302005881.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
