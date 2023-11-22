Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:30 Vi ricordate il medico che festeggiò la pensione e distrusse il telefono? Ha cambiato idea

09:34 OpenAI ci ripensa, Sam Altman torna alla guida dopo il siluramento

09:27 Brasile-Argentina 0-1, caos al Maracanà: scontri e polizia in campo

09:24 Fiorello: "Morgan via da X Factor? Si lavora al sostituto, tra Mike Tyson, Hulk e Gengis Khan"

09:17 Kennedy, 60 anni fa l'assassinio: il 65% degli americani crede al complotto

09:03 Giulia Cecchettin, giudici Germania: sì a consegna Turetta

08:43 Stop caldo anomalo, arriva il freddo vero: previsioni meteo oggi e prossimi giorni

08:15 Michele Santoro elogia la sorella di Giulia Cecchettin

07:41 Israele-Hamas, accordo su tregua e ostaggi

07:31 Giulia Cecchettin, genitori di Turetta: "La sua testa ha smesso di funzionare, maschilismo non c'entra"

06:57 G20, Putin oggi al vertice virtuale: Biden e Xi Jinping non ci sono

06:51 Meloni a Berlino da Scholz, focus su migranti e nuova governance Ue

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: China speaks up for peace, justice at BRICS summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue

22 novembre 2023 | 03.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of BRICS countries gathered on Tuesday for an extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

Speaking at the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire as the first step to realizing lasting peace and security.

Prevent humanitarian disaster

The parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, as well as release civilians held captive, Xi underscored.

Humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza, Xi said.

The collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfers or the deprivation of water, electricity and fuel must stop, said Xi.

He urged the international community to act with practical measures to prevent the conflict from spilling over and endangering stability in the Middle East.

To help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, China has provided $2 million of emergency humanitarian assistance through the Palestinian National Authority and United Nations (UN) agencies, and emergency humanitarian supplies worth 15 million yuan ($2.1 million), such as food and medicine, to the Gaza Strip with the help of Egypt.

China will provide more supplies and assistance according to the needs of the people in Gaza, Xi said at the summit.

China's peace efforts

Since the outbreak of the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has been working actively to promote peace talks and a ceasefire, Xi said.

As the rotating president of the UN Security Council this month, China has taken active actions to build consensus and push the Security Council to take further meaningful action on the situation in Gaza.

On November 15, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2712, calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip "for a sufficient number of days." The resolution was the first product of the Security Council on Gaza after the conflict escalated on October 7.

A joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia and Palestine, and the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, are on a two-day visit to China, which began on November 20.

The delegation has chosen China as the first leg of a tour to push for an end to hostilities between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries spoke highly of China's long-standing just position on the question of Palestine and expect China to play a greater role in ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, resolving relevant issues and achieving fairness and justice.

"There can be no sustainable peace and security in the Middle East without a just solution to the question of Palestine," Xi said on Tuesday.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-11-21/Xi-attends-BRICS-virtual-summit-on-Palestinian-Israeli-issue-1oUUfulBaMg/index.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-china-speaks-up-for-peace-justice-at-brics-summit-on-palestinian-israeli-issue-301995418.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro BRICS summit Leaders of BRICS at vertice
Vedi anche
News to go
Kennedy, 60 anni fa l'assassinio
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, ok a ddl Roccella in commissione Giustizia
News to go
Sciabolata artica in arrivo sull'Italia: temperature giù di 16 gradi
News to go
Manovra 2024, ok Ue ma con alcune riserve: cosa chiede Bruxelles
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta in attesa di estradizione
News to go
Confartigianato, il videomessaggio della premier Meloni
News to go
Madonna a Milano con due date sold out
News to go
Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi & co.: sequestrato a Napoli deposito di falsi da 1,5 milioni
News to go
Naufragio Lampedusa, bimba di 2 anni muore poco dopo i soccorsi
News to go
Pericoli (pubblici) al volante, dai video mentre si guida ai sorpassi: identikit degli italiani in auto
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, gip su Turetta: "Inaudita ferocia"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, il punto su tregua e ostaggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza