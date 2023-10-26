Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei showcases the achievements of the "Technology-enabled Open Schools for All" project in cooperation with UNESCO

26 ottobre 2023 | 05.11
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CAIRO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the UNESCO-Huawei International Forum on Digital Platforms and Competencies for Teachers yesterday, Egypt's Ministry of Education officially launched the National Distance Learning Centre for the Continuous Professional Development of Educators. 

The learning center was developed as part of the UNESCO-Huawei Technology-enabled Open Schools for All project, which is running in Egypt, Ghana, and Ethiopia from 2020 to 2023. 

At the beginning of his speech, Dr. Reda Hegazy, Minister of Education and Technical Education, expressed his delight at attending the forum, extending his thanks and appreciation to UNESCO and Huawei for their support and for choosing Egypt to be a partner in the Open Schools Project.

He also praised the accomplishments made by the Open Schools project in cooperation with the Professional Academy for Teachers and the UNESCO Office in Cairo stating, "The Open Schools program has made notable achievements in the education sector in Egypt in terms of capacity building and preparing enrichment training courses for teachers, various digital platforms, and the establishment of the National Center for Distance Education, to improve the skills of educators in Egypt."

Technology-enabled Open Schools for All (TeOSS)

Alongside the launch of the learning center, the forum explored best practices in relation to the TeOSS project. Implemented in partnership with the ministries of education in Egypt, Ethiopia, and Ghana, the UNESCO-Huawei TeOSS project is piloting and testing digital education platforms in the three African nations. It is also providing training in digital skills for teachers and students, developing policy frameworks for digital education, and evaluating the project's efficacy with a view to scaling out TeOSS to other nations in Africa.

In Egypt, for example, 300 teachers have received trained in digital skills through the project, and the new learning center will boost distance learning and digital literacy capabilities for 950,000 K-12 educators in underserved communities. 

In his speech, Sobhi Tawil, Director of the Future of Learning and Innovation Team at UNESCO, welcomed the attendees at this forum, praising the cooperation with the Ministry of Education in Egypt and its role in supporting future horizons.

He added that the forum comes within Huawei's project to enable open schools and raise digital learning competencies since 2020, which has contributed to raising the quality of education, ensuring access and continuity of education in Egypt, Ethiopia and Ghana and that Egypt was one of the first countries to implement the digital learning initiative, noting that the opening of the National Center for Distance Education in Egypt represents a big step in digital transformation.

The TeOSS project is designed to blend online and offline learning to maximize education outcomes, and also to ensure learning continuity in both normal and crisis conditions. According to UNICEF, for example, more than 616 million students were still affected by full or partial school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic as late as January 2022. 

Building digital education capabilities at a national level can help mitigate disruption to learning if unforeseen events occur.

Huawei's involvement in the project falls under its long-term digital inclusion and sustainability initiative TECH4ALL. The education domain of TECH4ALL is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that can help achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 4: ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

"Education matters for all, and our strategy is to improve digital skills for the educators in order to address the challenge in Egypt. Let's work together to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital world." said Joyce Liu, Director, TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Program Office for Huawei.

Alongside the launch of the learning center and the TeOSS project, the two-day forum explored best practices for building digital platforms and educator capabilities, resource-sharing internationally, and expanding collaboration in digital education. The forum was attended by government ministers and senior representatives from Egypt, Ethiopia, and Ghana; representatives from UNESCO and Huawei; TeOSS partners; and international experts.

About TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan. Enabled by innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL is designed to help promote inclusion and sustainability in the digital world.

For more information, please visit Huawei TECH4ALL website at https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all

Follow us on Twitter athttps://twitter.com/HUAWEI_TECH4ALL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258128/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-showcases-the-achievements-of-the-technology-enabled-open-schools-for-all-project-in-cooperation-with-unesco-301968221.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza National Distance Learning Centre Continuous Professional Development project in cooperation UNESCO
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza