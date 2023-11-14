Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:50 Farmaci, linfomi: rimborsabilità per 2 nuove indicazione terapia Car-T

14:49 Fentanyl, Biden e Xi verso storico accordo per stroncare i traffici

14:47 Luxuria, la confessione: "Io vittima di bullismo quando non esisteva ancora"

14:42 "Stop munizioni a Israele", Amnesty e Oxfam scrivono al Pentagono

14:37 Pari opportunità, Amazon Italia: certificazione di parità di genere per tutte linee di business

14:23 "Hitler sarebbe orgoglioso di Netanyahu", bufera su dirigente calcio inglese

14:12 Grimaldi (Alis): "Il governo stanzi per 'Sea modal shift' e per il Ferrobonus 100 mln annui"

14:08 Trasporto marittimo, Grimaldi: "Tassazione Ets ci farà fare tornare indietro di 30 anni"

13:55 Meloni: "Schengen da preservare, ripristino appena possibile"

13:54 Ambiente, La Pietra: "Agricoltura fondamentale per tutela del territorio"

13:53 Re Carlo compie 75 anni, tra famiglia ed eventi benefici

13:51 Consumi, Urso: "Mi auguro ripresa in parte finale anno"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The main session of the 2023 World Young Scientists Summit has concluded

14 novembre 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Young Scientists Summit was successfully held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China from November 9th to 12th, 2023.

The WYSS is to focus on the theme of "Converging the World's Talents, Creating a Better Future." Over the four-day main event, there was an opening ceremony, a closing ceremony, 13 main forums, and 4 special sessions. More than 4,500 guests from 46 countries and regions, representing 109 international scientific organizations, universities, and research institutions, participated in various forum activities.

This year's WYSS highlighted the central role of young participants, with a total of over 3,040 youth attendees, constituting approximately 68%. There were more than 380 speakers, including over 250 young speakers, making up around 66%. Emphasizing its international character, the summit featured nearly 200 foreign guests, with over 90 foreign speakers, representing approximately 45%.

This year's WYSS featured several highlights: firstly, the opening ceremony emphasized a blend of scientific expression and artistic presentation. Secondly, the inaugural "Young Scientist SDGs Award" was introduced, with a ceremony held during the opening session, recognizing three young scientists from both domestic and international backgrounds. Thirdly, a closing ceremony was introduced, incorporating an innovative self-guided informal exchange session, allowing young participants from various countries to freely interact and showcase their talents in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276269/mmexport1699965668575.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-main-session-of-the-2023-world-young-scientists-summit-has-concluded-301987599.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza successfully held in Wenzhou main session Cina Wenzhou
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas nelle mense scolastiche, irregolare 1 su 4
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche al 75% fino al 2025
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza