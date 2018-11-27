Pico Appoints Michael Verkuijl as Global Head of Sales and Marketing

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pico, the leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology provider to the global financial services community, today announces the appointment of Michael Verkuijl as Global Head of Sales and Marketing. In this role, Michael joins as a member of Pico's executive team, reporting to Jarrod Yuster, CEO.

"Over the last 18 months, Pico has experienced explosive growth alongside its global expansion, particularly in the arena of private and hybrid cloud deployments. I am thrilled for Michael to join Pico as Global Head of Sales and Marketing, underscoring our forward momentum as we continue to invest in our leadership team and global organization. Michael brings relevant multi-asset class expertise and deep industry relationships at a time of growing opportunities for global foreign exchange and fixed income infrastructure and data services," said Jarrod Yuster, CEO.

Michael joins with over 20 years of financial services experience to Pico having held various sales leadership roles, most recently as Head of Strategic Client Engagement for NEX Optimisation. Prior to NEX, he worked as Global Head of Sales at Traiana, where he ran and grew the sales team throughout the company's cross-asset and geographical expansion. In addition, Michael has held various leadership roles at both Thomson Reuters & Bloomberg.

"I was drawn to Pico as a result of the company's notable enthusiasm and passion for serving clients with the highest quality of products and services. I look forward to further developing our strong client relationships as we continue to scale and grow our global business," said Michael Verkuijl, Global Head of Sales & Marketing.

Anne Petersen, who previously held the role of Head of Sales and Marketing at Pico, has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer, continuing to report to Jarrod Yuster, CEO. Anne will leverage her five-year track record of strong collaboration with Pico's clients to focus on strategic partnerships and alliances, leading the company's path into new services and initiatives.

"Anne has been instrumental in driving our business growth since joining Pico in early 2014. I thank Anne for her substantial past contributions and look forward to working with her further as Chief Strategy Officer, as we enter the next stage of our business expansion," said Jarrod Yuster, CEO.

"From the very beginning, Pico has been at the forefront of delivering innovative and tech-forward solutions for the electronic trading community. Looking forward we feel it paramount to explore and offer our clients a range of technologies and services that keep pace with the evolving landscape. I am thrilled to work with our talented staff, clients, and industry partners on this quest," said Anne Petersen, Chief Strategy Officer.

