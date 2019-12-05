Magnitude SourceConnect to Accelerate SAP S/4HANA® for Central Finance Foundation Implementations Globally

Magnitude SourceConnect delivers companion solution for businesses that use SAP S/4HANA for central finance foundation to speed integration of third-party data

Magnitude SourceConnect – is available to help accelerate implementations of SAP S/4HANA® for central finance foundation. Leveraging Magnitude's pre-built solution with SAP S/4HANA for central finance foundation, businesses may be able to achieve full finance transformations faster than ever before. AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnitude Software, a leader in delivering unified application data management to global organizations across industries, today announced that its pre-packaged software solution –– is available to help accelerate implementations of SAP S/4HANA® for central finance foundation. Leveraging Magnitude's pre-built solution with SAP S/4HANA for central finance foundation, businesses may be able to achieve full finance transformations faster than ever before.

Chris Ney, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Magnitude Software said, "This announcement represents a pivotal moment for Magnitude to lead the charge as a provider of third-party data integration for central finance. With hybrid ecosystems as the new normal for next-generation financial operations, Magnitude SourceConnect enables businesses that use SAP solutions to bring in all central finance-relevant data, allowing for a powerful, centralized operation to deliver insights and drive efficiencies."

Magnitude's SourceConnect can help accelerate the connection between the central finance instance and other distributed systems in the customer's landscape, most importantly, in third-party ERP systems, an area of expertise for which Magnitude has been recognized as a leader.

Pre-built connectors can help fast-track integration, potentially reducing implementations from 6-12 months down to 15-20 days by eliminating the need for custom development.

After completing a solution extension approval process, which included technical diligence and customer validation, Magnitude SourceConnect is now available globally through SAP. SAP will resell the Magnitude SourceConnect suite of products, including the transaction, drill-down, and sync-back solutions, under the name SAP Central Finance Transaction Replication by Magnitude.

"Magnitude SourceConnect has proven its ability to help solve complexities of integrating third-party data sources into SAP S/4HANA for central finance foundation and has potential to vastly accelerate implementations for businesses," said Martin Naraschewski, senior vice president, general manager, Head of Line of Business Finance for SAP.

Magnitude SourceConnect offers key data integration functionalities including:

