A Heartwarming World: HUAWEI XMAGE Global Exhibition Officially Launched

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei unveiled its inaugural HUAWEI XMAGE Global Exhibition, titled "A Heartwarming World – 12 Years of Huawei Photography" on May 8th, 2024, at the cultural district of Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, UAE, which marks the largest photography exhibition in Huawei's history.

HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024, the annual competition that celebrates Huawei's open platform for smartphone photographic excellence, was also kicked-off officially during the exhibition opening ceremony. Now in its eighth consecutive year, the competition aims to inspire consumers to fully unleash their creativity and imagination by leveraging Huawei's leading XMAGE imaging technology, infusing each photograph with deeper emotional and cultural resonance.

"A Heartwarming World – 12 Years of Huawei Photography"

Debuting under the theme "A Heartwarming World," the exhibition showcases nearly 300 photographs taken by Huawei smartphones, selected through millions of submissions. These images displaying moments of warmth, tranquillity, and brightness from every corner of the globe, as well as the genuine relatability of ordinary people and encapsulating HUAWEI XMAGE's new brand philosophy, 'The Power of Image'. The philosophy aims to ignite consumers' imagination, creativity, and appreciation with supreme imaging technology and experiences, showcase its powerful impact beyond what's captured.

The past decade has been a period of rapid development for mobile photography. This exhibition features works from Huawei smartphone series across the past 12 years. During this time, Huawei has driven the evolution and development of mobile imaging technology through continual innovation. Moreover, Huawei has continually engaged in global activities such as photography competitions, community events, and trend reports, promoting the worldwide spread of mobile photography culture.

Today, HUAWEI P Series is upgraded to HUAWEI Pura Series. The HUAWEI Pura Series restarts with a new attitude, perfectly integrating the ultimate photography, aesthetic design and unique style. According to the latest DXOMARK review, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra secures the top spot on DXOMARK Smartphone Camera Rankings with an impressive score of 163 points. 1

With the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series setting a new benchmark, HUAWEI XMAGE continues to push the boundaries of technology and experience alongside global users, taking smart photography to new heights.

Keith Ladzinski, a photographer with National Geographic, shared during the opening ceremony: "Photography, as a universal language, it can capture beauty and inspire conversation. This exhibition reflects Huawei's contemplation on 'technology' and 'art,' presenting a genuinely heartfelt brand philosophy."

The exhibition explores eight different themes: "The Secrets of Mother Nature" "Landscapes and Spaces" "A Dialogue with Animals" "The Story of Life" "You and Me" "The Joy of Sports" "The Power of Moments" and "The World of Youth".

"In an era dominated by technology and speed, it's easy for people to be overwhelmed by external noise and stress," noted Chen Xiaobo, exhibition curator and 9th Vice President of China Photographers Association. "It's reassuring to see creators worldwide capturing and conveying heartwarming moments with Huawei smartphones. These images acts as bridges that resonate with souls, transmitting genuine warmth and beauty."

"A Heartwarming World – 12 Years of Huawei Photography" will run from May 8th to 10th. Exceptional works will be displayed across Huawei's official platforms such as, @HuaweiXmageAwards on Instagram, @HuaweiMobile on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024: Inspiring Inspirations, Leading Global Photography Culture

HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 officially kicked off during the exhibition opening ceremony. As an open platform for smartphone photographic excellence, the annual competition encourages the use of unique perspectives and unlimited creativity to give mobile photography a deeper artistic significance and aesthetic expression. Since 2017, users from more than 170 countries and regions have participated in the yearly competition, contributing nearly 4 million entries to date. This makes the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards a cultural heritage of its own, containing fragments of human history from worldwide perspectives.

This year's XMAGE Awards introduces new categories "Moments" "Faces" "So Far So Close" and "Style" showcasing Huawei's leadership in Snapshot, Portrait photography, telephoto and macro photography, and colour styling. Additionally, new awards such as "Best of Pura Series and "Best of Mate series" have been created to encourage artists to explore diverse expressive forms and themes using Huawei's flagship imaging capabilities. All winners may have their work featured on global advertising platforms and HUAWEI Pay transit card, among other opportunities.

The competition also welcomes a new panel of esteemed judges, including Chen Xiaobo -- 9th Vice President of China Photographers Association, Keith Ladzinski -- National Geographic Photographer and Emmy Nominated Director, James Perolls -- Fashion Photographer and Director, Susi Belianska -- Portrait Photographer and Visual Artist, Li Changzhu -- Huawei Consumer Business Group, who will collectively select the most compelling photographic stories based on their profound insights into image expression.

Registration for the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 is now open, with entries closing on September 15, 2024, at 24:00 Beijing time (GMT+8). For more information and to enter the competition, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage

