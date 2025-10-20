A Scoop for Amsterdam: ARTIS Zoo officially recognized for protection of nocturnal darkness

Next to a Red Light District, Amsterdam is now home to a No Light District.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Zoo ARTIS has officially been certified as an Urban Night Sky Place by DarkSky International. ARTIS is the first location in the heart of a European capital to receive this certification—and the first zoo in the world to earn the designation. This recognition honors ARTIS's commitment to reducing light pollution and highlights the importance of darkness for both nature and people.

When viewed from the air at night, Amsterdam appears as a sea of lights—with one remarkably dark spot: ARTIS Zoo. Located in the center of the city, the park serves as an oasis of darkness where night truly remains night. ARTIS is responsible for the wellbeing of its animals, and a proper night's rest is essential. Both the urban wildlife and the animals cared for by ARTIS benefit from the preservation of nocturnal darkness.

Dan Oakley, representative of DarkSky International: "It's fantastic that ARTIS has been certified as an Urban Night Sky Place. The fact that, in a zoo in the light-filled city of Amsterdam, the night sky is being protected—and its importance explained to the public—is tremendously valuable. This benefits not only residents and visitors but also the animals. Hopefully, other zoos will follow ARTIS's example and more DarkSky locations will be created."

The Netherlands is among the most light-polluted countries in the world. Artificial lighting in urban areas increases by 10 percent each year, disrupting biological rhythms, disorienting animals, and affecting human health. With this certification, ARTIS serves as an ambassador for darkness, raising awareness about the impact of light pollution on nature.

Starting this winter, ARTIS will organize activities to help visitors experience the beauty of the night. During evening openings, a limited number of guests can wander through the park, experience the dark with all their senses, and rediscover the stars in ARTIS' Planetarium.

"Darkness plays a crucial role for plants, animals, and humans," says Savitri Groag, Sustainability Coordinator at ARTIS. "By switching off lights, we return nature's natural bio-rhythm. This certificate proves that even in the heart of a major city, nocturnal darkness can be protected."

