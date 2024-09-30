Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 19:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Aero Design Labs receives U.S. and EASA approval for updated Boeing 737-800 drag reduction kit

30 settembre 2024 | 19.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Design Labs (ADL) today announced it has received a Supplementary Type Certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for its enhanced Boeing 737-800 drag reduction kit 2.0.

"We are delighted to introduce our next generation of the drag reduction kit, which we are referring to as 'ADL Kit 2.0'," said Jeff Martin, ADL President and CEO. "The ADL team has once again demonstrated its expertise and commitment to aviation carbon reduction through its continued improvement process. ADL's next generation Kit 2.0 is an evolution from our original designs, meeting the stringent requirements based on valuable feedback from our launch partners. With our new EASA approval, we can now offer our carbon reduction kits to new EU airline customers."

The ADL Kit 2.0 captures new benefits, and significantly reduces the installation time, delivering reduced out-of-service time for the conversion while generating meaningful fuel savings and reduced carbon emissions across the popular Boeing 737-800 variant. Based on feedback from airline partners, it is anticipated that a kit can be installed overnight, minimizing critical out-of-service time for the airlines.

"Having served as an airline operational executive, I understand the need for airlines to reduce their carbon footprint, save fuel and minimize aircraft out-of-service time for the modification," said David Campbell, ADL Chief Operating Officer. "ADL Kit 2.0 offers better economics and a shorter payback period, assisting airlines with fuel savings and carbon reduction including their IATA CORSIA carbon reduction pledges."

"On behalf of the team at ADL, we thank ALOFT AeroArchitects, NORDAM, AAR Corp, and the many airline partners who have assisted us on this journey", concluded Jeff Martin. "Their feedback and contributions to our engineering efforts and joint commitments to reducing aviation carbon emissions are invaluable."

About Aero Design Labs L.L.C.

Founded in 2015, Aero Design Labs (ADL) leads the way in the research, development and installation of drag reduction systems for airline fleets globally. ADL modifications to airlines' existing fleets can result in fuel savings, extend fleet longevity and the potential for billions of pounds of CO2 to be prevented from entering the atmosphere. 

Media inquiries: Richard Bartremrichard.bartrem@aerodesignlabs.com

Sales inquiries: David Campbell david.campbell@aerodesignlabs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519564/Aero_Design_Labs_Logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aero-design-labs-receives-us-and-easa-approval-for-updated-boeing-737-800-drag-reduction-kit-302262953.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN19360 en US Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza receives U.S. European Union Aviation Safety Agency has received a Supplementary Type Certificate Boeing
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza