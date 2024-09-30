Aero Design Labs receives U.S. and EASA approval for updated Boeing 737-800 drag reduction kit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Design Labs (ADL) today announced it has received a Supplementary Type Certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for its enhanced Boeing 737-800 drag reduction kit 2.0.

"We are delighted to introduce our next generation of the drag reduction kit, which we are referring to as 'ADL Kit 2.0'," said Jeff Martin, ADL President and CEO. "The ADL team has once again demonstrated its expertise and commitment to aviation carbon reduction through its continued improvement process. ADL's next generation Kit 2.0 is an evolution from our original designs, meeting the stringent requirements based on valuable feedback from our launch partners. With our new EASA approval, we can now offer our carbon reduction kits to new EU airline customers."

The ADL Kit 2.0 captures new benefits, and significantly reduces the installation time, delivering reduced out-of-service time for the conversion while generating meaningful fuel savings and reduced carbon emissions across the popular Boeing 737-800 variant. Based on feedback from airline partners, it is anticipated that a kit can be installed overnight, minimizing critical out-of-service time for the airlines.

"Having served as an airline operational executive, I understand the need for airlines to reduce their carbon footprint, save fuel and minimize aircraft out-of-service time for the modification," said David Campbell, ADL Chief Operating Officer. "ADL Kit 2.0 offers better economics and a shorter payback period, assisting airlines with fuel savings and carbon reduction including their IATA CORSIA carbon reduction pledges."

"On behalf of the team at ADL, we thank ALOFT AeroArchitects, NORDAM, AAR Corp, and the many airline partners who have assisted us on this journey", concluded Jeff Martin. "Their feedback and contributions to our engineering efforts and joint commitments to reducing aviation carbon emissions are invaluable."

About Aero Design Labs L.L.C.

Founded in 2015, Aero Design Labs (ADL) leads the way in the research, development and installation of drag reduction systems for airline fleets globally. ADL modifications to airlines' existing fleets can result in fuel savings, extend fleet longevity and the potential for billions of pounds of CO2 to be prevented from entering the atmosphere.

Media inquiries: Richard Bartremrichard.bartrem@aerodesignlabs.com

Sales inquiries: David Campbell david.campbell@aerodesignlabs.com

