ATTACK SHARK Unveils R11 ULTRA: A Carbon Fiber Flagship Redefining Lightweight Precision in Gaming

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming is no longer just a contest of reflexes and performance. It has evolved into a fusion of technology, vision, and design. Embodying this philosophy, ATTACK SHARK, a gaming peripheral brand specializing in affordable, high-performance mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, has recently introduced the R11 ULTRA, its latest flagship carbon fiber gaming mouse. This launch marks a major leap forward in combining advanced material science with top-tier engineering, setting a new benchmark for precision, durability, and responsiveness in professional gaming gear.

The R11 ULTRA's most striking innovation lies in its material: forged dry carbon fiber. Inspired by the full-carbon body of Formula 1 race cars, this material offers an exceptional balance of lightness and strength. With a tensile strength exceeding 3,500 MPa—several times that of steel—dry carbon fiber allows the R11 ULTRA to achieve extreme lightweight construction without compromising structural rigidity. Crafted through a complex multi-stage process that demands artisan-level precision, each shell of the mouse embodies engineering mastery and material artistry.

Beyond its technical merits, the R11 ULTRA also stands out visually. Its unique surface pattern draws inspiration from Damascus steel blades, merging the fluid elegance of forged metal with the high-tech appeal of modern composites. The result is not only a gaming tool but also a statement piece, engineered for both beauty and performance.

At the heart of this flagship lies industry-leading hardware. The R11 ULTRA is equipped with a custom PixArt PAW3950MAX flagship sensor, offering up to 42,000 DPI, 750 IPS tracking speed, and 50G acceleration. Dual-engine architecture powered by the Nordic 52840 chipset ensures a wireless connection that is ultra-stable and virtually lag-free. Powered by an industry-leading 20,000 FPS static scan rate and an ultra-responsive 8,000 Hz polling rate, every click and movement are captured with millisecond precision, setting a new benchmark for speed and accuracy. The proprietary "Hunting Shark Mode" further enhances tracking sensitivity, enabling players to execute even the subtlest maneuvers, which is considered a key advantage in competitive esports environments.

Comfort and durability also reach new heights with the R11 ULTRA. Its Nano-Metal Ice coating stays cool even during marathon gaming, while double-layered feet ensure smooth glide. Omron optical switches rated for 70 million clicks and a 2-million-cycle F-Switch encoder deliver lasting reliability. The combination of refined ergonomics and industrial-grade durability creates an experience tailored for pros and enthusiasts alike.

Behind this technological achievement stands ATTACK SHARK's enduring philosophy: precision, speed, and power—qualities symbolized by its emblem of the ultimate predator. The brand's motto, IGNITE YOUR GAMING JOURNEY, BUILD YOUR GAMING EMPIRE, captures its mission to empower gamers through cutting-edge innovation and craftsmanship. The R11 ULTRA continues the legacy of ATTACK SHARK's acclaimed lineup, following the success of the R5 ULTRA carbon fiber mouse and the R2 and R3 magnesium alloy models. With a strong presence across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea, ATTACK SHARK continues to expand its influence in the global gaming hardware landscape.

The introduction of the R11 ULTRA signals the next evolution of gaming precision. By advancing materials engineering and performance optimization, ATTACK SHARK sets higher standards in esports technology, where innovation meets instinct and every motion becomes mastery.

For more information, please visit https://attackshark.com/ or connect with the brand on Social Media and Discord. To place an order, please visit the ATTACK SHARK Amazon Store for US, UK, Europe, and Japan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810122/ATTACK_SHARK_R11_ULTRA_Carbon_Fiber_Wireless_8K_PAW3950MAX_Gaming.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.