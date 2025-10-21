Baoting, Hainan Launches "China-EU Zero-Carbon County Cooperation Initiative" to Mark 10th Anniversary of Paris Agreement

BAOTING, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, China officially announced its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) and launched the "AI+" International Cooperation Initiative, integrating the digital–green twin transition into the vision of a shared future. Coinciding with this, the International Conference "From Commitment to Implementation: Hainan's Actions in the COP Process" was successfully held on 20 October in Baoting, Hainan, China, jointly organized by the People's Government of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, the Chinese Society for Sustainable Development, and the Ningyuan Institute of Climate and Sustainable Development (Hainan). Over one hundred representatives from international organizations, Chinese and European governments, research institutes, and enterprises attended the event, to jointly explore how local governments can play a pivotal role in implementing NDC.

Baoting: A County-Level Test Field for China's NDC

As the only county-level entity in China included in the China–EU Green and Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone, Baoting leverages the Hainan Free Trade Port's policies of zero tariffs, low tax rates, and a simplified tax regime, as well as facilitated cross-border data flows, to create unique advantages for international cooperation and green-digital transformation. Positioned within what will become the world's largest free trade port, Baoting has already established a solid foundation for advancing green and digital transition.

Baoting's core practices in zero-carbon transition include:

Global Climate Leaders Speak Highly of the "Baoting Solution"

At the roundtable session "Shaping a New Paradigm for Global Future Cities and Climate Governance," Beate Trankmann, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China, joined Cai Yaoze, Mayor of Baoting; Ji Weidong, Professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Co-Chair of the United Nations University Global AI Network; Peter Ling-Vannerus, Chief Representative of SEB Beijing; Cong Ronggang, Professor at Beijing Institute of Technology; Gary Zhao, General Manager of BRE China; and Duncan Yu, General Manager for Asia at Withings. Together, they engaged in an in-depth discussion on five "Commitment-to-Action" pathways—Indicators, Finance, Technology, Governance, and Scenarios—exploring how to translate global climate ambition into city-level solutions that are quantifiable, financeable, implementable, governable, and experienceable.

"AI+" Empowering China–EU Climate Cooperation

The conference emphasized the key role of artificial intelligence in climate governance. "AI+" solutions, exemplified by the "Zidong Taichu" large -scale AI model, are being widely applied in fields such as county-level governance, proactive health, digital economy, and green finance.

Flagship projects introduced at the conference include:

"3+7+4" Flagship Projects Build a China–EU Green and Digital Innovation Ecosystem

A "European Partners Acceleration Camp" at the conference saw the signing of the "3+7+4" flagship projects:

European cities and institutions are invited to join the second batch of partners. (Link: https://gdip.cgsda.org/)

Action Roadmap: From Vision to Implementation

Li Meng, Chairman of the Chinese Society for Sustainable Development and Former Vice Minister of Ministry of Science and Technology of China, outlined four priorities-- mutual recognition of standards, legal frameworks, financial innovation, and ethical safeguards for AI climate applications, and further outlined Baoting Innovation Zone's key action plan for the coming year , which include:

Expert Insights

Two Closed-Door Meetings Launch Working Groups for Key Areas:

Conclusion

Ten years ago, the Paris Agreement enshrined a shared pledge-- to limit global warming to within 1.5°C. Today, a decade on, Baoting in Hainan answers that call through its new NDC commitment and the momentum of the Hainan Free Trade Port's 2025 customs closure, extending to global partners an invitation to co-build zero-carbon counties. It is a call to turn commitments into action, let technology take root, and transform green dividends into tangible real benefits for the peoples of China and Europe.

See you in Baoting. See you in Europe. See you at COP30.

