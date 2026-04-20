CAMSO Construction Enters Key European Markets with Strong On-Ground Readiness

PARIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMSO Construction has announced its market readiness across key European markets - France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, marking the first phase of its planned business expansion following RPG Group's acquisition of the compact construction tires and tracks business from Michelin in September 2025.

This first wave of entry reflects a focused, long-term growth strategy, building a strong hyperlocal operational foundation before scaling further across regions.

With a global leadership team, in-house engineering expertise, and established manufacturing capabilities, CAMSO Construction is now equipped to deliver high-performance tires and tracks tailored to the evolving needs of European construction customers.

The European construction market is increasingly driven by performance, uptime, and reliability and CAMSO Construction is positioning itself as a partner that understands both the machine and the realities of the jobsite. Backed by strong technical expertise and cross-market experience, the business team is focused on delivering consistent value across compact construction segment applications.

Alongside its product portfolio, CAMSO Construction is placing strong emphasis on after-sales support and long-term partnerships, ensuring responsive service, better warranty and customer support, and a clear focus on improving customer productivity on the ground.

Amit Tolani, Director, CAMSO Construction, said, "We are entering the markets with a clear intent, to build a business that delivers real, measurable value on the ground. With CAMSO Construction's existing mindshare and proven product quality, we are confident that our products and services are here to meet and exceed customer demands. With a strong on-ground presence in key markets of Europe, we are ready to scale further as we envisioned"

Steffen Sahl, Director – Sales, Europe, CAMSO Construction, added, "Each of these markets has its own dynamics, and success here comes down to how well you understand local needs. We've built our approach around that, the right product fit, supported by a team that is close to the customer, experts in their domain and quick to respond."

About CAMSO Construction

CAMSO Construction is a global leader in off-the-road mobility solutions, specializing in high-performance tires and tracks for the construction industry. With a product portfolio that spans compact construction bias tires and tracks - CAMSO Construction delivers reliable solutions tailored to every surface, application, and operational challenge.

https://camsoconstruction.com/en/

About RPG Group

RPG Group (www.rpggroup.com) is a $5.2 billion diversified global conglomerate. It was founded in 1979 by the legendary industrialist Dr R.P. Goenka and has a lineage dating to the early 19th century. Today, its businesses span the key sectors of infrastructure, tires, IT & technology, pharmaceuticals, energy products and plantations among others, with a footprint in over 135 countries. RPG Group's prominent companies include CEAT, KEC International, Zensar Technologies, RPG Life Sciences, Raychem RPG, Harrisons Malayalam and Spencer International Hotels.

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