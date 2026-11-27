BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classical Chinese poetry has a history dating back thousands of years. It enjoyed a golden age during the Tang and Song dynasties, from the 8th to the 13th centuries, when poets such as Li Bai, Du Fu, Su Shi and Li Qingzhao flourished. Their works, while often depicting common human emotions and simple details of everyday life, are celebrated for their power also to embody the wisdom and spirit of the Chinese nation.

Yet, despite its ancient origins, classical Chinese poetry retains surprising resonance still today, as a brand new CMG television production reveals. Starting from the real-life experiences of several foreign nationals living in China, One Poem, One World employs accessible interpretations and authentic, moving stories to closely link classical poetry with contemporary life. By referring to Three Hundred Tang Poems, an anthology compiled in the mid-18th century, and Poems by a Thousand Masters, containing verses from both the Tang and the Song dynasties, One Poem, One World invites audiences in China and abroad to discover, through the medium of classical poetry, more about Chinese culture, and the lifestyle, values and spiritual pursuits of Chinese people.

Launched in conjunction with the 2026 World Chinese Language Conference, One Poem, One World aims, in six episodes, to promote Chinese language learning, the study of traditional Chinese culture and literary exchanges with other countries.

The first episode of One Poem, One World airs on CCTV-4, the Chinese International Channel of China Media Group, on November 29.

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