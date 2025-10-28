CES Unveiled Europe In Amsterdam Elevates European Innovation

Brands and startups from across Europe showcase tech; CTA previews trends for CES 2026 and highlights how AI is used across generations

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road to CES® 2026 continues today in Amsterdam for CES® Unveiled Europe, a showcase of over 50 startups representing over a dozen countries. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , owner and producer of CES, is welcoming hundreds of industry leaders, investors, government officials, and top-tier media to preview some of the technology and programming at CES 2026, January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

"Europe's dynamic innovation ecosystem is home to startups and top brands moving the tech industry forward and improving the lives of millions of people," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "CES Unveiled Europe highlights the impact of European tech and sets the stage for the breakthrough innovation we'll see from across the continent at CES 2026."

CTA produces CES Unveiled Europe in partnership with the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and participation from the European Innovation Council (EIC).

Fabrizio opened CES Unveiled Europe with a State of the Industry address, followed by a CES Tech Trends presentation from Brian Comiskey, CTA senior director of innovation and trends. Comiskey explored how innovation is shaping a better tomorrow across industries and shared new data on AI awareness and adoption across European countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

AI Awareness Survey Highlights:

Other CES Unveiled Amsterdam programming included:

See Perciv AI and other European innovators at CES 2026 – register now.

