CGTN: Xi Jinping's same-day calls with Putin and Trump underscore China's role in global stability

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a rare same-day round of diplomacy. CGTN published an article analyzing the priorities of the two high-level exchanges, and examining China's growing role as a stabilizing force in an increasingly volatile global landscape.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held back-to-back talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a rare same-day round of diplomacy.

The same-day interactions, according to analysis, underscore China's efforts to promote major-country coordination, prevent escalation of global tensions and safeguard global strategic stability amid rising global uncertainty.

China-Russia talks underscore strategic coordination

During a virtual meeting with Putin, Xi reviewed progress in China-Russia ties over the past year, citing advances in strategic coordination, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and multilateral engagement.

Xi noted that the two sides jointly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, reaffirming their commitment to defending the outcomes of World War II and upholding international fairness and justice.

Economic and trade exchanges sustained robust development, Xi said. Official data shows that China-Russia trade reached $228.1 billion in 2025, exceeding $200 billion for three consecutive years.

On people-to-people exchanges, Xi said the China-Russia Cultural Year concluded successfully, further strengthening cultural cooperation and closer public interaction.

On multilateral cooperation, Xi highlighted the two countries' coordination within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which he said contributed to build a more just and reasonable global governance system.

Looking ahead, Xi said that both sides should maintain close high-level exchanges and deepen practical cooperation to ensure bilateral relations continue to develop along the right track.

Putin responded positively, saying Russia is willing to continue firmly supporting China in safeguarding sovereignty and security, expanding cooperation in education and culture, and promoting shared prosperity for the two peoples.

Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, Xi stressed that China and Russia, as responsible major countries, have the obligation to uphold global fairness and justice, defend the UN-centered international system and the basic norms of international law, and jointly maintain global strategic stability.

Putin said Russia is ready to strengthen coordination with China through multilateral platforms including the UN, SCO and BRICS, and voiced support for China's hosting of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen.

Xi-Trump call stresses mutual respect, difference management

Xi's phone call with Trump focused on steering China-U.S. relations through differences while expanding cooperation.

Noting on their meeting in Busan, Xi said it has helped "chart the direction and course for China-U.S. relations." He said both sides have their own concerns and reiterated that China honors its commitments. Xi stressed that as long as the two countries engage each other with equality, respect and mutual benefit, they can find solutions to address mutual concerns.

Xi also outlined priorities for bilateral relations in 2026, noting that the year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) and coincides with the United States' 250th anniversary of independence.

Xi called for stronger communication, proper management of differences, expanded practical cooperation and deeper trust, urging both sides to explore a path of peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Trump responded that U.S.-China relations are the world's most important bilateral relationship, saying he welcomes China's success and that the United States is willing to strengthen cooperation and promote stable development of bilateral ties.

Xi also stressed the Taiwan question, saying it is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations. He reaffirmed that China will firmly safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging the U.S. side to handle arms sales to Taiwan prudently.

Trump said he understands China's concerns on the Taiwan question and is willing to maintain stable bilateral relations in his term.

China injects certainty amid rising global tensions

The same-day engagements came as global tensions remained high, with U.S.-Iran military clash on the brink and the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty was set to expire on February 5.

Meanwhile, uncertainty persists over lingering geopolitical flashpoints such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ongoing political and economic turmoil in Venezuela.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China, told CGTN that China's back-to-back engagements reflect its efforts to promote coordination among major powers, prevent miscalculations and support a more stable international environment.

He said as the old international order faces increasing erosion, China aims to work with major global forces to build a more equal and orderly multipolar world and push for a more inclusive form of economic globalization, with the ultimate goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

In the first month of the year, leaders from the Republic of Korea, Ireland, Canada, Finland, the United Kingdom and Uruguay visited China. Wang said more Western countries are increasingly seeking stability and development cooperation with China despite political differences.

Wang added that China has long upheld multilateralism and opposed "the law of the jungle," and has proposed the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity as well as four major global initiatives, providing "rare certainty" to the international community.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-02-05/Xi-speaks-with-Putin-and-Trump-in-one-day-stressing-global-stability-1KvRsSikpvq/p.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-xi-jinpings-same-day-calls-with-putin-and-trump-underscore-chinas-role-in-global-stability-302680992.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.