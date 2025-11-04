Cooperative leaders unveil manifesto for new global economy at Doha Summit

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A global network of cooperative and mutual leaders launched at the World Summit for Social Developmen t – and its first action was to publish a Contract for a New Global Economy.

The Cooperatives and Mutuals Leadership Circle (CM50) is an initiative of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) bringing together leaders of some of the world's largest cooperative and mutual enterprises, including Jayen Mehta (Managing Director, Amul, India), Shirine Khoury Haq (CEO, Co-op Group, UK), Howard Brodsky (Co-founder and Chairman, CCA Global Partners, USA), Fabíola da Silva Nader Motta (General Manager, OCB, Brazil) and Rob Wesseling (President and CEO, The Cooperators, Canada).

The launch came as the Doha Summit recognised the cooperative business model as a tool to advance sustainable development, social inclusion and economic resilience.

The Doha Political Declaration highlights the role of cooperatives as leaders of the social and solidarity economy, through encouraging entrepreneurship, creating decent work, and driving social inclusion.

During the event, the ICA and the Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (COPAC) co-hosted a Solutions Session attended by Heads of State, UN representatives, cooperative and mutual leaders, and international partners.

The session included the closing ceremony of the United Nations 2025 International Year of Cooperatives (IYC2025), celebrating cooperatives' achievements and contributions to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and the launch of the ICA's 2026-2030 Strategy.

Ariel Guarco, President of the ICA, said: "Cooperatives have demonstrated their power to build fairer, more resilient economies and societies. The Doha Political Declaration and the 2025 UN Secretary-General's report on Cooperatives in Social Development both recognise this unique contribution. As we close IYC2025 in Doha, we look ahead with renewed energy to expand the cooperative footprint as a key accelerator to the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

The ICA also launched a special edition of the World Cooperative Monitor, highlighting the movement's social and economic impact. It shows the world's top 300 cooperatives have a combined turnover of US$2.8 trillion, equivalent to the world's eighth-largest economy. It also includes interviews with cooperative leaders demonstrating how democratic, people-centred businesses thrive in modern markets.

About the International Cooperative Alliance

Founded in 1895, the ICA works to promote and strengthen cooperative enterprises, guided by the principles of democracy, equality, and shared prosperity.

www.ica.coop

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808119/International_Cooperative_Alliance.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808118/International_Cooperative_Alliance_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.