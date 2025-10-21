circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Corporate AI Training in the AI Bubble Era: Teamland Urges Leaders to Invest in People Over Hype

21 ottobre 2025 | 14.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamland today warned that the AI "gold rush" is stalling inside organizations, not because of tools, but because of people's readiness. In a new position statement, the company calls time on "training theater" and urges leaders to invest in practical upskilling that turns AI's promise into day-to-day practice.

"Executives don't have a tool problem, they have a behavior problem," said Najeeb Khan, CEO of Teamland. "Slide decks and one-off AI days don't change how work gets done. Habits do. Our AI First® programs move teams from curiosity to confident, measurable use."

Teamland's approach focuses on workflow-level adoption, utilizing job-specific use cases, hands-on representatives, and measurable outcomes, including time saved, error reduction, and increased throughput. The portfolio includes AI First® Fundamentals for enterprise-wide literacy, Studio for role-based labs, and Strategy for leadership alignment, governance, and change enablement.

The statement outlines three actions for leaders who want results fast:

"Organizations that operationalize AI now will compound learning and competitive advantage over the next 12 months," added Khan. "Those that wait for perfect policies will watch faster competitors pass them."

Teamland delivers programs virtually and on-site across North America and Europe through a network of enterprise trainers and domain specialists.

About Teamland Teamland is a global provider of corporate AI training and enterprise AI workshops, helping organizations operationalize AI and upskill employees fast. Through its trademarked AI First® programs (Fundamentals, Studio, and Strategy), Teamland delivers hands-on, outcomes-driven AI training for employees in virtual and in-person formats across North America and Europe. Trusted by teams at Amazon, Disney, Shopify, Google, and Spotify, Teamland has trained 25,000+ professionals worldwide. Delivery hubs include San Francisco, New York City, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles (US); London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich (Europe); and Toronto, Vancouver (Canada), and more globally. Learn more at teamland.com/training/ai-first

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798642/Teamland_Teamland_Calls_Time_on_AI_Bubble__Invest_in_People_to_T.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corporate-ai-training-in-the-ai-bubble-era-teamland-urges-leaders-to-invest-in-people-over-hype-302587623.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00332 en US Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Conte: "Interessato a progetto Onorato per alternativa a Meloni, sì a dialogo" - Video
Salis: "Attaccare? No, proporre politica diversa, a Genova ha funzionato" - Video
Nasce Progetto Civico Italia, Onorato: "Possiamo dare un contributo decisivo" - Video
Daniele Silvestri: "Ragazzi in piazza per Flotilla mi fanno ben sperare" - Video
Trump: "Non sono un re, mi faccio il mazzo per gli Usa" - Video
Jennifer Lawrence alla Festa del Cinema di Roma: bagno di folla tra selfie e autografi
Lady Gaga, a Milano il suo ‘Mayhem Ball’ è un'opera Gothic Pop - Video
Meloni interviene al Niaf, l'applauso dei 3mila ospiti al gala - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, da 'Adolescence' arriva Stephen Graham e dalla musica Brunori Sas: videonews dalla nostra inviata
Festa del Cinema, Angelina Jolie su Gaza: "Sistema internazionale insufficiente"
Trump promuove Zelensky: "Ha una giacca bellissima" - Video
Can Yaman, la fan 84enne alla Festa di Roma: "E' il mio mito, ho il poster in camera" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza