Emerald Clinical Trials Appoints Michael Stibilj as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Clinical Trials, a leading global clinical research organization anchored in Asia-Pacific, today announced the appointment of Michael Stibilj as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2026. The appointment marks the beginning of the company's next phase of growth.

Michael brings over 30 years of global CRO industry experience. He joins Emerald Clinical after six years with Novotech where he was Chief Operating Officer; prior to that he was CEO at PPC Group for three years and spent 22 years with IQVIA in several regional and global leadership positions. He has helped these organizations through complex transformations, driving significant revenue growth and market leadership, with deep operational experience across Asia-Pacific, including China, Singapore and Australia.

His appointment follows a transformative year for Emerald Clinical, including the acquisition of Hongyi Clinical Development Services. The combination created a uniquely positioned clinical development platform of more than 1,000 professionals across 40+ countries and 70+ locations, supporting sponsors from first-in-human trials through post-marketing across China, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

"Michael is the right leader for Emerald Clinical's next chapter of growth," said Sean Carney, Chairman of the Board. "He combines proven operational strength, a global perspective, and deep Asia-Pacific experience with a track record of taking businesses to the next level. On behalf of the Board, I thank Glenn Kerkhof, whose leadership as Interim CEO delivered growth and continued excellence for our customers. Glenn remains on the Board and continues to advise the company."

"The outlook for our industry has never been more exciting: global clinical development is on a sustained growth path as innovation pipelines expand — and Asia-Pacific is where that growth is fastest. The future of clinical research will be shaped by the application of technological advances at the intersection of global reach and Asia-Pacific depth — and no company sits more squarely at that intersection than Emerald Clinical," said Michael Stibilj, Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to our people and customers is clear: high-quality delivery, speed, and transparency in everything we do. I am excited to join a team with this much momentum, and I am confident in what we will build together — a globally competitive CRO anchored in Asia-Pacific."

About Emerald Clinical Trials

Emerald Clinical Trials is a global, full-service CRO with over 25 years of experience, partnering with 160+ biotechnology companies and 15 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical firms. Headquartered in Singapore, with 1,000+ professionals across 40+ countries and a collaborative network spanning 70+ locations, Emerald delivers end-to-end Phase I–IV and real-world solutions, with recognized scientific leadership across Renal, Oncology, Cardiometabolic, Autoimmune, Ophthalmology, and Early Phase development. In China, the company operates as Emerald Clinical 弘翼临床. For more information, visit www.emeraldclinical. com.

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