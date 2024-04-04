Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Aprile 2024
Enclustra Showcases Coin-Sized FPGA Embedded Chip Innovations with Life-Saving, Life-Changing, and Dream-Making Capabilities at Embedded World 2024

04 aprile 2024 | 21.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NÜRNBERG, Germany, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2024, Enclustra will showcase limitless potential to innovate the next big thing with over 20 FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) embedded system on module (SoM) technology solutions. Starting with unveiling Pluto, its tiny titan at 30 x 30mm, the new coin-sized SoM with the strength of AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, features ultra-compact embedded intelligence and portability, accelerating development of compact and portable low-power applications in industrial, healthcare, and security. Pluto's miniature form factor and high processing power are ideal for real-time video processing in medical smart glasses, VR, environmental monitoring, drones, autonomous navigation, and artificial intelligence inference. 

"Enclustra leverages strategic partnerships with AMD, Altera and Microchip to provide customers with a comprehensive ecosystem of cutting-edge FPGA solutions optimized for performance and cost. We integrated their technology into our Pluto SoM, enabling unparalleled processing power and efficiency in a compact form factor," said Philipp Baechtold, CEO of Enclustra GmbH. "The future is bright for innovation with FPGA embedded chip technologies, creating life-saving, life-changing, and dream-making solutions."

Application Benefits of Enclustra's Featured FPGA Solutions:

Join Enclustra in Hall 5-211, April 9 – 11, 2024 from 09:00 – 18:00. Experience Pluto launch event April 10, 2024, 14:30 – 15:30 in Hall 5-210 or virtually via LinkedIn.

About Enclustra GmbHBased in Zurich, with subsidies in Germany, France, the US, and China, Enclustra is everything FPGA – offering design and development services covering the entire spectrum of FPGA-based system development: high-speed hardware or HDL firmware to embedded software, system design, specification and implementation, and prototyping. And soon, Enclustra will be manufacturing "Made in the USA" FPGA products. To learn more, visit www.enclustra.com                                                                                      

CONTACT:                  Ryan Bowling+1 650 245 7945ryan@thrillcommunications.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379795/Enclustra_at_Embedded_World.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235189/Logo_Enclustra_PAN_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enclustra-showcases-coin-sized-fpga-embedded-chip-innovations-with-life-saving-life-changing-and-dream-making-capabilities-at-embedded-world-2024-302108785.html

