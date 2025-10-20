ENGWE Launches 'Explore a New Way' Tour, Connecting Riders Worldwide

BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading global e-bike brand, launched its "Explore a New Way" branding campaign in September 2025. Five riders were selected through a raffle and embarked on an all-expenses-paid journey to China to connect with the ENGWE team and experience the brand's spirit of innovation firsthand. They were joined by two invited influencers, who shared the experience with their audiences and offered fresh perspectives on the event.

During the campaign, guests from around the world gained deeper insight into ENGWE's vision and engaged directly with the engineers, designers, and service experts behind its innovations. At the ENGWE headquarters and R&D center, they learned about the brand's design philosophy, product testing, and quality control processes that drive models such as the Engine Pro 3.0 Boost. One participant noted, "The lab is so cool, I like seeing how the team tests the product," reflecting the excitement of the hands-on experience. Participants also assembled e-bikes with the product team, test-rode them in real urban settings, and shared feedback on after-sales service, while ENGWE outlined upcoming service enhancements to deliver an even smoother ownership experience. As the brand's first group of global experience riders, they enjoyed an exclusive preview of ENGWE's upcoming models and exchanged ideas with the R&D team. Beyond the Engwe tour, the campaign offered a look into the technological and cultural highlights of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, from drone food delivery to encounters with giant pandas, embracing the cities' dynamic blend of innovation and creativity.

"Explore a New Way" is ENGWE's brand slogan and the theme of this campaign, reflecting the spirit of innovation and adventure at its core. The campaign encouraged participants to explore new possibilities together, strengthening connections through shared experiences and rides. An ENGWE spokesperson noted that this initiative marks a milestone for both the brand and the e-bike industry, as it is the first time a manufacturer has invited global users to visit its headquarters and Engwe tour. Through this campaign, ENGWE seeks to explore new ways of engaging with riders, transforming them into co-creators and fostering deeper trust through authentic, in-person interaction.

Over the past year, ENGWE has expanded its global network with new warehouses, after-sales centers, and 15 additional retail and flagship stores across Europe. It has also strengthened multilingual support and introduced on-site repair services to deliver a smoother ownership experience. In addition, ENGWE engages with local communities through initiatives such as Italy's White Night Sports Festival, promoting sustainable mobility and a vibrant cycling culture worldwide. Together, these efforts underscore ENGWE's evolution from a traditional manufacturer into a trusted riding partner and co-creator.

