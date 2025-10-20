circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

ESMO releases first-ever guidance for safe use of AI Language Models in cancer care

20 ottobre 2025 | 09.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The ELCAP guidance sets standards for responsible AI use in oncology, protecting patients and supporting clinicians

LUGANO, Switzerland and BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT become increasingly common in healthcare, ESMO has taken a decisive step to ensure their safe and effective use in cancer care. ESMO has unveiled its Guidance on the Use of Large Language Models in Clinical Practice (ELCAP), the first structured framework for safely integrating large language models (LLMs) into oncology practice in parallel with a session at the ESMO Congress in Berlin. The paper is published in the Society's peer-reviewed journal Annals of Oncology.

"Innovation must serve oncologists and, ultimately, patients, not confuse or mislead them," said Fabrice André, ESMO President. "With ELCAP, we offer a practical guide for using AI responsibly in oncology, one that protects data, ensures clinical oversight, and supports informed decision-making."

ELCAP divides AI applications into three categories, with specific safety and governance recommendations:

"The value of AI depends on who is using it," said Miriam Koopman, ESMO Real World Data and Digital Health Task Force Chair. "ELCAP sets expectations for each context, ensuring patients are protected, clinicians are supported, and institutions are accountable."

"Trust in AI doesn't come from technology alone, it comes from shared standards," concluded Andrè. "ELCAP is our contribution to making AI a safe and effective ally in oncology."

With 45,000 oncology professionals in its global network, ESMO can be looked up as the global reference for responsible AI adoption in cancer care.

Article here: https://www.annalsofoncology.org/article/%20S0923-7534(25)04698-8/fulltext

- Picture is available at AP -

Contact:

ESMO Press Office press@esmo.org  +41 91 9731907

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esmo-releases-first-ever-guidance-for-safe-use-of-ai-language-models-in-cancer-care-302588800.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN01851 en US Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Lady Gaga, a Milano il suo ‘Mayhem Ball’ è un'opera Gothic Pop - Video
Meloni interviene al Niaf, l'applauso dei 3mila ospiti al gala - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, da 'Adolescence' arriva Stephen Graham e dalla musica Brunori Sas: videonews dalla nostra inviata
Festa del Cinema, Angelina Jolie su Gaza: "Sistema internazionale insufficiente"
Trump promuove Zelensky: "Ha una giacca bellissima" - Video
Can Yaman, la fan 84enne alla Festa di Roma: "E' il mio mito, ho il poster in camera" - Video
Trump e i Tomahawk: "Ucraina li vuole, ma servono anche a Usa" - Video
Santanchè a Washington: "Qui palcoscenico di pace, governo ha scelto da che parte stare" - Video
Funerali carabinieri uccisi, applausi all'uscita dei feretri - Video
Attentato a Ranucci, un vicino di casa: "Ho sentito il botto, c'erano tre ragazzi nel terreno di fronte" - Video
Trump, la risposta 'comica' su Putin e i Tomahawk: "Mi ha chiesto di darli all'Ucraina" - Video
Buscemi contestata in sinagoga a Milano: "Lasciatemi finire"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza