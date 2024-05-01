Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Family and Friends Rejoice in Spring's Arrival with Fresh Finds at the 135th Canton Fair

01 maggio 2024 | 17.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the season of renewal with open arms, the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") presents over 1,300 pieces of Outdoor Touring and Relaxing Supplies exhibition selections to global buyers. Designed to elevate the quality of spring gatherings, these unique finds are now ready to incorporate into the spring tourings.

Liri Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. introduces its Crystal Dome House on the Fair's online platform, offering consumers a unique choice for adorning their gardens and enjoying spring scenery. This product boasts several advantages, including UV protection, ease of cleaning, high-temperature resistance, simple assembly, and noise reduction. Its beautiful and romantic design features a sturdy wall structure made primarily from German Bayer PC boards known for their superior transparency. Additionally, curtains that offer enhanced shading capabilities allow users not only enjoy outdoor views but also create private spaces at will. A close-up glance will be available at https://goo.su/pLqH2QQ.

Nanjing Kekang Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. exhibits Folding Lounge Chairs with Footrests, Outdoor Three-person Swing, Adjustable Beach Chairs and other products to bring consumers a comfortable and convenient outdoor experience. Among these, the adjustable beach chair, which is made of lighter and stronger aluminum, has adjustable gear and can be carried after folding. It is an ideal choice for camping, hiking and vacation! More detailed information has been introduced on https://goo.su/JmTej.

For those looking to embrace the nature through a leisurely trip nearby with friends or family members, camping is an excellent way to experience the elegance and charm of spring time. KingCamp Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. showcases essential outdoor camping items at https://goo.su/zhAZVx, such as inflatable mats KM2480 (Flexi Rest 5.0), children's sleeping bags, and BAMBOO 7550, foldable bamboo tables, among others at the Fair, making them indispensable for campers everywhere.

The Phase 3 of 135th edition of the Canton Fair is in full swing in Guangzhou, inviting global buyers to explore a vast collection of outdoor goods and embrace the charm of the warm spring. With opportunities for business exploration at its core, this onsite and online exhibition promises an engaging experience for all participants.

For more information on this event or to register interest in attending, further details can be found by registering at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402463/Canton_Fair.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/family-and-friends-rejoice-in-springs-arrival-with-fresh-finds-at-the-135th-canton-fair-302133308.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN02644 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Sport Economia_E_Finanza spring tourings spring China Import presents over
Vedi anche
News to go
Primo Maggio, Circo Massimo al centro della Festa dei Lavoratori
News to go
Aumenti record per i prezzi del cacao, la denuncia di Codacons
Balneari, l'appello di Licordari: "Decine di migliaia di posti a rischio" - Video
News to go
Europee 2024, inchiesta su Instagram e Facebook: violazioni su lotta a disinformazione
News to go
Dichiarazione dei redditi 2024, da oggi è scaricabile online
News to go
Meteo primo maggio, ecco che tempo farà
News to go
Social card da 460 euro, come funziona
News to go
Spagna, Sanchez resta alla guida del governo
News to go
Nuovo Patto stabilità e crescita, via libera finale del Consiglio Ue
News to go
Salari e occupazione, Meloni incontra i sindacati
News to go
Sfruttavano migranti nei campi in Toscana, arrestati 10 pakistani
News to go
Il Papa parteciperà ai lavori del G7 sull'Intelligenza artificiale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza