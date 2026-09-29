Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2026 Conclude on a High Note in Pudong, Shanghai

Five days, two landmark venues, one connected global industry: 180,448 visits recorded, including a record 37,394 overseas visits.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by CNFA and IM Sinoexpo, the 31st China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China 2026) and Maison Shanghai 2026 concluded successfully in Pudong, Shanghai, spanning the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC) from 7 to 11 September. Across 350,000 square metres and 50 exhibition halls, more than 3,200 brands and exhibitors welcomed 180,448 visits, up 10.3% year on year, from 184 countries and regions.

2026 at a glance

Overseas visits reached a record 37,394, up 14.6%, including 22,080 international visitors. Asia (excluding the Middle East) contributed 53.82%, followed by Europe at 21.26%, led by South Korea, Russia and Japan. Domestic attendance reached 143,054 visits, anchored by Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu. Professional Buyers and Designers & Design Institutions together accounted for more than three-quarters of all visitors, with 25.43% sourcing suppliers and business partners, 24.79% gathering market intelligence, 21.14% discovering new products and trends, and 11.49% placing orders on-site.

A comprehensive platform for sourcing, design and innovation

Furniture China 2026 showcased the full furniture value chain - from international brands and original design to upholstery, outdoor living, office and commercial furniture, materials and intelligent manufacturing - with over 1,000 global brands and source factories. At SWEECC, Maison Shanghai expanded the conversation on design, lifestyle and the future of living through curated exhibitions and original design brands.

Connections that continue beyond the show floor

Business-matching services, forums and awards throughout the week helped buyers and exhibitors exchange ideas and forge lasting partnerships beyond the show floor. The organizers thank every exhibitor, buyer, designer and partner whose commitment shaped a dynamic, forward-looking edition. The full post-show report, with detailed visitor and market data, will be available on the official website.

See you in Shanghai in 2027

Furniture China and Maison Shanghai will return to Pudong, Shanghai, from 7-11 September 2027, for another inspiring week of sourcing, design, innovation and opportunity.https://dts.jiagle.com/furniturechina/

Maison Shanghai Official Website:https://dts.jiagle.com/maisonshanghai/

DTS FurnitureChina APP:https://dts.jiagle.com/furniturechina/dtsapp

See you again in Shanghai!

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