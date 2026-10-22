GAC Launches AION UT and AION V in Italy

MILAN, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC launched the AION UT and AION V in Italy on October 8th, holding a media presentation and test-drive event at Superstudio Più in Milan. The introduction brings a compact electric hatchback and an electric SUV to the Italian market as GAC develops its European operations through local design, vehicle assembly and after-sales support.

Designed by GAC's European team in Milan, the AION UT features a 2,750 mm wheelbase and offers a WLTP range of up to 430 km. Its compact proportions are paired with an interior designed to maximize passenger space.

The AION V provides an all-electric SUV alternative, with a WLTP range of up to 510 km. Features include an integrated heat pump, adjustable rear seats and a luggage compartment with three levels of storage.

More than 40 journalists and industry representatives attended the launch. A "From Concept to Reality" exhibition displayed models of concept vehicles developed by GAC Advanced Design Milan over the years, presenting the center's design work alongside the two vehicles.

More than 30 journalists participated in the test drives. The AION UT route covered 15 kilometers of urban roads between Via Tortona and Chiaravalle Abbey, while the AION V drive followed a 20-kilometer route combining urban and suburban conditions. The program provided opportunities to experience both vehicles in everyday driving environments.

The Italian launch forms part of GAC's "In Europe, for Europe" approach. The company works with Magna on local vehicle assembly in Austria and collaborates with European suppliers, including Bosch and Continental. These activities complement its design presence in Milan and cooperation with local operations and dealer teams.

After-sales support includes a European parts and logistics center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GAC reports a parts fulfillment rate exceeding 95%, with parts dispatched within 36 hours to destinations across Europe.

The presentation placed these regional operations in the context of GAC's wider international business. Its products are present in 121 countries and regions. In the first eight months of 2026, GAC exported more than 172,000 vehicles, an increase of 136% compared with the same period a year earlier.

For more information about GAC and its European vehicle lineup, visit www.gacgroup.com/en-eu.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-launches-aion-ut-and-aion-v-in-italy-302916745.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.