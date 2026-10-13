Gemtek, Qualcomm and gFiber Collaborate to Bring Edge AI to Wi-Fi 8 Broadband Gateways

New AI-Native Wi-Fi 8 Gateway combines next-generation connectivity, local AI computing, and intelligent software

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. announced it is highlighting an AI-native Wi-Fi 8 broadband gateway at Network X 2026, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and gFiber, Inc. to bring Edge AI and next-generation connectivity into the home.

Built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ NPro A8 Elite Platform, the gateway is engineered by Gemtek and powered by intelligent software from Genix Networks, a Gemtek subsidiary, with gFiber as the launch service provider. It combines Wi-Fi 8 Quad-Band connectivity, Edge AI computing, and intelligent software for a more responsive broadband experience.

Bringing Intelligence into the Home Gateway

Designed as a home internet hub and a local platform for agentic AI, the gateway supports network optimization, device awareness, security, and proactive management.

Subscribers can use natural-language voice commands to manage their home network and access supported services. Local processing of supported requests can help protect privacy, improve responsiveness, and reduce reliance on the cloud.

Network Intelligence for the User Experience

Genix software connects the gateway, devices, and network through an AI-driven interface. Voice-controlled application integration lets users ask about device activity, performance, and security, and take supported actions.

Reimagining the Role of CPE

Gemtek reimagines Customer Premises Equipment as a striking living-room centerpiece. Combining thoughtful design with intuitive interaction, the gateway brings home connectivity and everyday services into a device people want to see and use.

Roles Across the Collaboration

Qualcomm provides advanced connectivity and AI platform technologies for next-generation intelligent edge devices.

Gemtek leads product and AI system innovation, integrating hardware and Genix software into a carrier-grade gateway.

gFiber defines the subscriber experience and will be the first operator to deploy the gateway.

Together, the three companies are exploring a new broadband model that integrates technology, product and AI system innovation, and service experience from the platform level through to the subscriber experience, with commercial deployment targeted for 2027.

"Bringing intelligence to broadband is as much an integration challenge as a technology challenge. This collaboration combines Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 8 platform and gFiber's subscriber experience with Gemtek's product engineering and Genix software. Together, we are creating a product that operators can deploy and subscribers can use in everyday life."

— James Lee, CEO, Gemtek Technology

Wi-Fi 8. Edge AI. Intelligent Broadband.

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