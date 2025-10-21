Global Runway Icons Revisit Elegance Once Worn Through LILYSILK's Timeless Designs

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As this season's fashion runways reignite conversations about beauty, individuality, and craftsmanship, a number of celebrated models returned to the spotlight, bringing with them, a sense of graceful continuity. For LILYSILK, these runway icons hold a subtle yet meaningful place in the brand's story, as they have previously chosen LILYSILK designs in private moments of understated elegance.

Among them is American model Jasmine Tookes, who walked in this year's Victoria's Secret show. Earlier this year, she shared a look on Instagram featuring the LILYSILK Silk Charmeuse Crewneck Blouse and Full Bias Cut Silk Pants. The ensemble captured modern luxury through fluid lines and a relaxed silhouette, reflecting her effortless sense of style.

Gigi Hadid, an internationally acclaimed model and a familiar presence at Victoria's Secret shows, was photographed preparing for the Cannes Film Festival in the LILYSILK Glossy Silk Mini Robe. Her appearance in this relaxed moment highlighted her personal approach to elegance, effortlessly blending softness and self-assurance.

Emily Ratajkowski, a supermodel who made her debut in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, was seen in the LILYSILK Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt on multiple occasions. With its bias-cut silhouette and minimalist 90s inspiration, the piece offers fluid movement and quiet sensuality, perfectly capturing her distinctive off-duty aesthetic.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, a longtime Victoria's Secret alumna, has embraced LILYSILK styles across several fashion seasons. She has paired cozy knitwear and silk separates with her signature relaxed sophistication, including looks such as a striped silk knit styled at Cannes and a soft V-neck cashmere top worn during a casual appearance in Los Angeles.

Barbara Palvin, who also returned to the Victoria's Secret stage this year, was seen at a recent Cannes Film Festival in a LILYSILK Cashmere Fitted Crew Neck Cardigan paired with Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Stripe Pants.

"We are thrilled to see these outstanding models shine on the global stage," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Having previously showcased elegance in LILYSILK designs, they continue to radiate the same confidence and charm that define our philosophy. We take pride in these moments of connection and look forward to celebrating more style journeys to come."

These appearances were not part of any official campaign. They reflect the quiet confidence of individuals who choose elegance on their own terms, a value that LILYSILK proudly shares. For more information, please visit www.lilysilk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801354/Gigi_Hadid_spotted_wear_LILYSILK_Glossy_Silk_Mini_Robe.jpg

