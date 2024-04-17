Cerca nel sito
 
Guozi's Smart AMR Solution Powering Xiaomi's Innovative Auto Super Factory

17 aprile 2024 | 05.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guozi, a leading provider of intelligent logistics solutions, has made a significant impact in the automotive manufacturing industry by successfully deploying 94 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in Xiaomi's innovative auto factory in Beijing. These robots play a crucial role in ensuring efficient material handling.

The deployment marks a major milestone in Guozi's collaboration with Xiaomi, as the company continues to expand its presence in the automotive sector. Guozi's smart logistics solution is tailored to handle mixed scheduling of various vehicle types and carrier sizes, maintaining an impressive process accuracy of 7 millimeters. This ensures seamless operations and maximum efficiency within Xiaomi's factory, supporting the production of its highly anticipated electric vehicle lineup.

With this successful deployment, Guozi has once again demonstrated its capability in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to the automotive industry.

Guozi AMRs seamlessly navigate and dock with nearly 200 storage locations within the body shop and die-casting areas. Leveraging contour mapping and SLAM technology, the AMRs achieve high-precision navigation, ensuring accurate docking and undocking with real-time correction of deviations. This eliminates the need for human intervention throughout the process.

In the body shop and die-casting areas, four different Guozi AMR models – A10, A15, 2T Heavy-load carriers, and P4-X – work in tandem, handling a wide range of material tasks, including transporting oversized and heavy loads. Guozi multi-layered mapping system enables intelligent path planning and traffic management for mixed vehicle operations.

Advanced scheduling algorithms optimize the assignment and planning of nearly 100 AMRs and over 100 tasks, ensuring maximum efficiency and accuracy. The P4-X model, with a hybrid 2D code and SLAM navigation system, adjusts dynamically to accommodate various carrier sizes. Intelligent docking modes facilitate seamless box exchanges based on tasks received from Xiaomi's management system.

To address limited storage space challenges, our intelligent storage management system seamlessly integrates with Xiaomi's management system, allowing intelligent management of loading and unloading buffer locations. This innovative solution enhances logistics efficiency by eliminating the need for dedicated empty storage locations.

ABOUT Guozi Robotics: 

Guozi Robotics is committed to being a top-tier global mobile robotics company, focusing on innovating and applying cutting-edge core mobile robotics technology. Guozi product lineup, including intelligent inspection and logistics solutions, positions us as an industry leader in production capacity, product variety, and practical applications.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guozis-smart-amr-solution-powering-xiaomis-innovative-auto-super-factory-302118871.html


