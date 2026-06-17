Huasun Energy to Unveil Himalaya PLUS series HJT PV Module at Intersolar Europe 2026

XUANCHENG, China, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, a global leader in n-type silicon-based heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, will exhibit at Intersolar Europe 2026, taking place June 23–25 at Messe München, Germany. At booth A2.550, the company will introduce its Himalaya PLUS module series to the European market for the first time, alongside a range of specialized modules designed for diverse scenarios.

Himalaya PLUS: High Power Meets Enhanced Safety

The Himalaya PLUS 760W module integrates multiple design upgrades, including ultra large-size silicon wafers, negative cell spacing design, and upgraded encapsulation film and technique. With an active area ratio of 95.8%, the module power can reach up to 760W.

Besides, the Himalaya PLUS is engineered for superior electrical performance and enhanced system safety. The series is compatible with 2000V system voltages, enabling greater design flexibility and reduced BOS costs for high-voltage installations. Its electrical architecture is built to meet the reliability demands of large-scale projects where long-term performance consistency is critical.

Distributed Solar Solutions for Diverse Scenarios

Alongside Himalaya PLUS, Huasun Energy will showcase a suite of modules tailored for distributed and building-integrated solar applications:

Anti-Glare Module — Engineered to reduce light reflection, suitable for installations in urban environments, near transportation corridors, airport surrounding area, or any site with strict visual compliance requirements.

Kunlun Vertical-Installation Module — Optimized for east-west or facade-mounted configurations, enabling greater installation flexibility for community fences, commercial rooftops and agrivoltaic projects.

Colored Module — Perfectly be integrated with buildings, and specially for design-oriented application scenarios, balancing aesthetics and sustainability.

"Europe is the world's most established solar market, and it remains our highest strategic priority." said Dr. Jimmy Xu, Chairman of Huasun Energy. "As a leader in HJT technology and a dedicated solar solutions provider, we are deeply committed to growing our presence in Europe by bringing not only products, but also solutions that are purpose-built for application scenarios. We look forward to working alongside our European partners to advance the energy transition together."

About Huasun Energy

Founded in July 2020, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd. (Huasun Energy) is the world's largest HJT solar product manufacturer, with a total production capacity of 20GW. The company has shipped over 16GW of HJT modules to customers across more than 80 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, visit www.huasunsolar.com.

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