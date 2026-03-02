Huawei Cloud Core Network to Release New ICNMaster Single-Domain Autonomous Network Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line will unveil the upgraded ICNMaster solution, showcasing the key technological advancements driving core network O&M toward single-domain autonomy.

The new ICNMaster bridges the gap from scenario-specific automation to single-domain autonomy in core networks. By deeply integrating AI into O&M, it redefines the reliability and efficiency of core network O&M. Senior core network experts will provide insights into how Huawei leverages its unique model framework and professional models to address autonomy challenges in complex network environments.

We invite global industry leaders and technology pioneers to join the AI Core Summit at MWC 2026. Together, we will:

This event is more than a launch. It is where the blueprint for tomorrow's networks is drawn. Join us to gain a new perspective and help write the next chapter in the story of network autonomy.

For more details, please stay tuned:Time: 9:30–12:00, March 3, 2026(GMT+1)Venue: Theatre 6, Hall 8.0, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

