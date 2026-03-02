circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Huawei Cloud Core Network to Release New ICNMaster Single-Domain Autonomous Network Solution

02 marzo 2026 | 17.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line will unveil the upgraded ICNMaster solution, showcasing the key technological advancements driving core network O&M toward single-domain autonomy.

The new ICNMaster bridges the gap from scenario-specific automation to single-domain autonomy in core networks. By deeply integrating AI into O&M, it redefines the reliability and efficiency of core network O&M. Senior core network experts will provide insights into how Huawei leverages its unique model framework and professional models to address autonomy challenges in complex network environments.

We invite global industry leaders and technology pioneers to join the AI Core Summit at MWC 2026. Together, we will:

This event is more than a launch. It is where the blueprint for tomorrow's networks is drawn. Join us to gain a new perspective and help write the next chapter in the story of network autonomy.

For more details, please stay tuned:Time: 9:30–12:00, March 3, 2026(GMT+1)Venue: Theatre 6, Hall 8.0, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923562/image1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-core-network-to-release-new-icnmaster-single-domain-autonomous-network-solution-302701210.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99073 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Dubai, il drone iraniano entra in casa e non esplode - Video
Iran, hacker 'bucano' tv: in onda Trump e Netanyahu - Video
News to go
Nuove regole per chi viaggia nel Regno Unito
Sanremo, Sal Da Vinci: "Felice per De Martino, Napoli finalmente nel posto che merita" - Video
Brano inedito di Mina chiude la sfilata di Giorgio Armani - Video
News to go
Export agroalimentare da record con 73 miliardi, +5%
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza