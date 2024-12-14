HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4: HUAWEI SOUND Elevating TWS Flagship Experience to New Heights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveiled its first TWS earbuds under the HUAWEI SOUND brand, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, at the HUAWEI Flagship Launch Event in Dubai on December 12.

Drawing inspiration from classical design and Huawei's dedication to audio innovation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 aims to "Catch the Sound," delivering lossless, pure, and immersive listening experiences. The earbuds feature powerful hardware including Dual-driver True Sound and proprietary algorithms to ensure stable and clear calls with effective background noise elimination.

Outstanding Acoustic Precision: Dual-driver True Sound

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 incorporates Dual-driver True Sound working with Digital Cross-Over technology to deliver rich, authentic sound experiences. The Dual Independent Sound Output System precisely allocates audio signals to each driver, while the 11mm Quad-Magnet Dynamic Driver Unit ensures stable and accurate real-time audio reproduction. Featuring Polar Code technology and Huawei's proprietary L2HC 4.0 codec[1], it achieves 2.3Mbps lossless[2] TWS audio transmission, supporting 48kHz/24-bit high-resolution audio. Users can select between professionally tuned EQ modes, including Classic and Balanced, to accurately recreate live music essence.

Stable and Clear Call Experience

Equipped with Huawei's AI noise cancellation algorithm, it eliminates up to 100 dB of external call noise. The quad-microphone system, combined with multi-channel deep neural network (DNN) algorithm, accurately distinguishes human voices from environmental sounds. Whether at concerts, sports events, or cafes, the system intelligently isolates your voice. Head Motion Controls allow call answering and rejection through nodding or head shaking.

Enhanced Noise Cancellation

Features Shape Memory Foam ear tips, offering 30%[3] improved noise reduction compared to the previous generation. Intelligent Dynamic ANC generates customized noise-cancellation parameters based on real-time environment for a pure immersive listening experience.

Elegant Design Inspired by Classical Instruments

Adopts the Spectrum Silver Strings design, available in Black, White, and refreshing Green. Each earbud features a meticulous 6-layer protective lacquer coating, with the golden HUAWEI SOUND emblem emblazoned on its surface, signifying flagship quality.

[1] L2HC 4.0 is only available on HUAWEI phones/tablets running EMUI 15 or a later version. [2] The earbuds support up to 2.3 Mbps of lossless audio transmission when connected to a HUAWEI Mate X6 phone running EMUI 15 or a later version. The 2.3 Mbps transmission capability is certified by HWA. This feature is only available on certain phone models running certain operating systems. For details, see https://consumer.huawei.com/en/support/content/en-us15900030/.The earbuds support up to 1.5 Mbps of lossless audio transmission when connected to a HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro/HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra phone running EMUI 14 or a later version. Data comes from Huawei labs. When connected to other phone models, the earbuds support up to 990 Kbps of HD audio transmission [3] Data comes from Huawei labs, and is a comparison with the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3. Actual performance may vary by individual. The Shape-Memory Foam ear tips for HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 come in three sizes. You can perform a tip fit test to select the size that best fits your ears for optimal noise cancellation performance.

