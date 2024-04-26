Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 02:01
comunicato stampa

Hyosung TNC presents a new paradigm through sustainable bio BDO production.

26 aprile 2024 | 02.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung TNC is taking significant strides towards a sustainable future by focusing on the production of sustainable bio-based BDO. Butanediol (BDO) plays a crucial role as a chemical material not only in the production of spandex fibers like PTMG but also in various other industries such as engineering plastics, biodegradable packaging, footwear soles, and industrial compounds.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9264451-hyosung-tnc-presents-a-new-paradigm-through-sustainable-bio-bdo-production/ 

However, traditional BDO production methods have presented notable environmental challenges due to their dependence on fossil fuels as the primary raw material like coal. In response, Hyosung partnered with Geno, a San Diego-based biotech leader specializing in sustainable materials, in 2023. Through Geno's proven plant-based GENO™ BDO technology, which ferments sugars from sugarcane to replace fossil fuels like coal, Hyosung aims to advance its range of regen™ Bio Spandex products.

Expanding upon its sustainable brand, regen™, which already offers polyester and nylon fibers made from recycled PET bottles and discarded fishing nets, Hyosung TNC now seeks to lead the growing premium spandex market with bio-based spandex products.

By embarking on this bio-based BDO production venture, Hyosung TNC is not only contributing to environmental protection but also paving the way for sustainable industrial development. They reaffirm their commitment to being a more responsible corporate citizen by presenting this innovative approach, which captures the essence of environmental protection and sustainable industrial growth.

 

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393393/regen_BIO_BDO.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393389/regen_BIO_BDO_Application.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393390/regen_BIO.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393392/BIO_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyosung-tnc-presents-a-new-paradigm-through-sustainable-bio-bdo-production-302127311.html

