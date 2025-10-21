circle x black
JOY GROUP Completes Acquisition of Italian Dermatological Hair Care Brand Foltène

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading multi-brand beauty group JOY GROUP (Shanghai Juyi Cosmetics Co., Ltd.) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Foltène, a dermatological hair care brand from Italy.

Founded in Milan in 1944 by pharmaceutical researchers, Foltène is renowned for its scientific heritage and pioneering innovation. The brand developed two proprietary active complexes, Tricosaccaride® and Tricalgoxyl®, which are clinically proven to promote thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking hair. Foltène's core product portfolio focuses on the healthy growth and repair of hair and keratin, covering a wide range of categories including anti-hair loss ampoules, gender-specific anti-hair loss shampoos, eyebrow and eyelash serums, and nail repair essences.

Backed by rigorous scientific research and clinical trials, Foltène's products are recognized by leading research institutions worldwide. Today, the brand is sold in 30+ countries, trusted and loved by consumers globally.

This acquisition represents a full global acquisition of Foltène's brand business, covering its brand assets, global distribution network, supply chain system, and research laboratory located in Italy.

Allan Liu, Chairman and CEO of JOY GROUP, stated: "As awareness of scalp and hair health continues to rise, we see immense growth opportunities ahead. With its solid scientific heritage, leading proprietary technologies, and comprehensive product portfolio, Foltène has earned the trust and recognition of consumers across the globe. We are truly honored to welcome Foltène into the JOY GROUP family. This acquisition enhances our footprint in the hair and scalp care sector and enables us to bring advanced, science-backed solutions to more consumers."

This acquisition marks another milestone in JOY GROUP's "multi-brand, multi-category, and international" strategy, completing a comprehensive portfolio that spans color cosmetics, hair and scalp care, and dermatological skincare. The addition of Foltène will generate strong synergies with the Group's existing brands, driving JOY GROUP's continued growth and innovation in the global beauty market.

About JOY GROUP

JOY GROUP is a multi-brand beauty company driven by the mission to "Create a world of beauty that brings joy to everyone." Our portfolio includes: JUDYDOLL, JOOCYEE, Biophyto genesis, René Furterer (China business), and Foltène, spanning color cosmetics, dermatological skincare, and hair and scalp care. We also operate our own R&I center and cosmetics manufacturing facility, bringing together top talent across disciplines to build an integrated, agile, and responsive end-to-end supply chain.

To learn more about JOY GROUP, visit www.joy-group.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801389/20251016_135415.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joy-group-completes-acquisition-of-italian-dermatological-hair-care-brand-foltene-302590050.html

