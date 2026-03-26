circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Keymed Biosciences Announces 2025 Annual Results and Business Updates

26 marzo 2026 | 14.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) announced its 2025 annual results.

CTA

Total revenue in 2025 was approximately RMB 720 million, a 67% year-on-year increase. This included around RMB 310 million from sales of the core product Kangyueda® and approximately RMB 410 million from collaboration income. The company maintained steady R&D investment, with R&D expenses of approximately RMB 720 million. As of December 31, 2025, cash reserves stood at approximately RMB 1.96 billion.

As of the date of this announcement, the new drug applications of Kangyueda® for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) have been approved by the NMPA. Since January 2026, all launched indications have been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List of China, significantly enhancing affordability and accessibility for Chinese patients. During the Reporting Period, revenue for sales of Kangyueda® amounted to approximately RMB315 million.

The company has established a diverse set of technology platforms, including Antibodies Discovery Platform, ADC Platform, TCE Bispecific Antibodies Platform, Oligonucleotide Platform, Small Molecule Platform and Blood-Brain Barrier-Penetrating Antibody Delivery Platform. Leveraging synergistic platform innovation capabilities, the company continues to generate high-quality innovative medicines to patients around the world.

More information: https://en.keymedbio.com/en/index.html 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keymed-biosciences-announces-2025-annual-results-and-business-updates-302726287.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN20240 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Ondata di maltempo sull'Italia, pioggia e neve: le previsioni
Santanchè arriva al ministero, nessuna risposta ai cronisti sulla richiesta di dimissioni - Video
News to go
Caro carburanti, Spagna meta del 'turismo del pieno'
News to go
Epatite A, crescono i ricoveri a Napoli: nuovi casi anche nel Lazio
Giorgia e il ritorno live, a Milano sold out e bagno di folla - Video
Referendum, corteo del No arriva in piazza del Popolo: festa tra fuochi d'artificio e fumogeni - Video
Referendum, dopo vittoria del No cori al sit in a Montecitorio: "Meloni dimissioni" - Video
Per Landini brindisi e 'Bella Ciao' a San Lorenzo a Roma - Video
News to go
Referendum Giustizia, vince il 'No'. Meloni: "Rispettiamo la decisione" - Video
News to go
Quanto vale il terrazzo? In Italia fa salire i prezzi delle case di circa 120euro/mq
Gerusalemme, frammenti di missili iraniani sulla città vecchia vicino alla Spianata delle Moschee - Video
News to go
Epatite A, come si trasmette e prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza