circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

LEPAS Opens Its First Elegant Lifestyle House, Globally Launches LEPAS Elegant Technology

21 ottobre 2025 | 16.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, at the 2025 Chery International User Summit, LEPAS marked two key milestones the launch of its first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House and the global debut of LEPAS Elegant Technology, reinforcing its positioning as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life". 

Designed as a miniature urban block, the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House breaks the mold of traditional auto showrooms. It houses three themed zones LEPAS Space (featuring flagship model LEPAS L8), Time Café (showcasing LEPAS L6), and Memory Lane (displaying LEPAS L4). Serving as a multifunctional hub for brand livestreams, user engagement activities and media interactions, it also provides a replicable model for global dealerships and supports user co-creation. 

From car, neighborhood to lifestyle philosophy, LEPAS redefines mobility and living boundaries in the new energy era. LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House is more than an exhibition—it's a living vision, inviting elegant explorers to find their unique elegance here.

LEPAS CEO Zhai Xiaobing emphasized that LEPAS is an independent new-energy brand developed by Chery Group leveraging its core resources. LEPAS Elegant Technology integrates a forward-engineered platform, advanced three-electric technologies and an intelligent cockpit to define "Elegant Driving".  In the next three years, LEPAS will launch 8 new models, including SUVs and Sedans, covering all major segments.

Notably, Chery's Ecosystem Exhibition at the summit featured lifestyle products such as sunshades and pet kits. Meanwhile, Chery's AiMOGA robot acting as a "Human Assistant" demonstrated multi-scenario applications jointly highlighting Chery Group's integrated innovation alongside eco-partners like LEPAS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801545/image.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepas-opens-its-first-elegant-lifestyle-house-globally-launches-lepas-elegant-technology-302590280.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03164 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Conte: "Interessato a progetto Onorato per alternativa a Meloni, sì a dialogo" - Video
Salis: "Attaccare? No, proporre politica diversa, a Genova ha funzionato" - Video
Nasce Progetto Civico Italia, Onorato: "Possiamo dare un contributo decisivo" - Video
Daniele Silvestri: "Ragazzi in piazza per Flotilla mi fanno ben sperare" - Video
Trump: "Non sono un re, mi faccio il mazzo per gli Usa" - Video
Jennifer Lawrence alla Festa del Cinema di Roma: bagno di folla tra selfie e autografi
Lady Gaga, a Milano il suo ‘Mayhem Ball’ è un'opera Gothic Pop - Video
Meloni interviene al Niaf, l'applauso dei 3mila ospiti al gala - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, da 'Adolescence' arriva Stephen Graham e dalla musica Brunori Sas: videonews dalla nostra inviata
Festa del Cinema, Angelina Jolie su Gaza: "Sistema internazionale insufficiente"
Trump promuove Zelensky: "Ha una giacca bellissima" - Video
Can Yaman, la fan 84enne alla Festa di Roma: "E' il mio mito, ho il poster in camera" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza