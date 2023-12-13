Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

'Linyi Trade City - China Aggregation' International Brand Promotion Conference kicks off in Beijing

13 dicembre 2023 | 05.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times Online:

The "Linyi Trade City - China Aggregation" International Brand Promotion Conference themed on "Gathering and Selling of Quality Goods around the World" was held in Beijing on December 10, 2023.

The conference gave a detailed introduction to the achievements of Linyi, East China's Shandong Province in the trade and logistics industry in recent years and Linyi Trade City's transformation and upgrading, aiming at further enhancing the influence of Linyi Trade City's international brand and helping the investment attraction to a new level.

Zhang Xiaobin, Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Linyi Municipal Committee and head of the city's publicity department presided over the conference.  More than 100 foreign envoys, business representatives attended the event.

Ren Gang, Secretary of CPC Linyi Municipal Committee, delivered a speech at the conference, pointing out that in recent years, Linyi has vigorously implemented the strategy of developing itself into a top trade and logistics city, and cultivated Linyi Trade City.

Awais Zafar, First Secretary of Pakistani Embassy in China, said that China-Pakistan friendship is profound and long-lasting. The development of Linyi reflects the vitality and innovation of China's economy. Building a modern trade and logistics city not only tapped Linyi's own development potential, but also promoted it to become an important participant in the world economy.

Chen Jian, former vice minister of China's Ministry of Commerce, Juan Xinyang, Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Linyi Municipal Committee, Vice Mayor of Linyi City, Zhou Keren, Former Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, and Zhu Siqiao, associate researcher of the Institute of International Trade and Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Commerce, also addressed the conference.

Yu Xinwen, Chairman of Shandong Huafeng Enterprise Group, Guan Zhaojun, CEO of Shandong Lanhua Group, Sun Siyong, Chairman of Linyi Wholesale Market Group, Sun Baoan, President of the Linyi Wholesalers Association, and Li Hui, General Manager of Linyi Xinminghui Safety Technology spoke as enterprise representatives respectively.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linyi-trade-city---china-aggregation-international-brand-promotion-conference-kicks-off-in-beijing-302013469.html

in Evidenza