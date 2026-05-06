MDT Unveils Ultra-Compact TMR Linear Sensors TMR2531 and TMR2539 for Smartphone Camera OIS at Sensors Converge 2026

New TMR Sensors Complete MDT's Portfolio for Advanced Camera Autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization, Powered by Billion-unit Annual TMR Production Capacity

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Sensors Converge 2026, MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has announced the production supply of its ultra-compact TMR linear sensor series – TMR2531 and TMR2539 – developed for high-precision smartphone optical image stabilization (OIS) applications.

Engineered to meet the accuracy demands of next-generation smartphone cameras, the TMR2531 and TMR2539 enable micron-level displacement measurement in voice coil motor (VCM) modules, allowing VCM driver ICs to precisely correct camera shake in real time during photo and video capture. Both models measure the Z-axis perpendicular magnetic field amplitude via a Wheatstone full-bridge configuration with four high-SNR (signal-to-noise-ratio) TMR elements.

Key features of the TMR2531/TMR2539 series include:

The rise of periscope-style telephoto lenses has pushed OIS precision requirements into the micron scale to control prism positioning over extended motion ranges. MDT's TMR sensor technology delivers superior SNR, broad linear measurement ranges, and robust immunity to magnetic interference, making it a powerful upgrade for advanced camera autofocus (AF) and OIS solutions in flagship smartphones.

The TMR2531 and TMR2539 join MDT's AF TMR sensor series TMR4101 and TMR301X, forming a complete TMR-based solution suite for micron-precision smartphone AF and OIS. They are designed, fabricated, packaged, and tested in MDT's vertically integrated TMR sensor fab in Zhangjiagang, Suzhou, China — supporting an annual production capacity of multi-billion units to meet the volume demands of the global consumer electronics market.

At Sensors Converge 2026, MDT is also showcasing latest gaming controllers and gaming keyboards adopting MDT's liner and angular TMR sensors, along with the recently announced TMR8105 picoTesla weak magnetic field detector, the HF2905 1.6MHz wide-band TMR current probe, and TMR rotary encoder solutions for humanoid robotics applications.

About MDT MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and its self-owned state-of-the-art TMR manufacturing facilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts MDT sales department, sales@dowayusa.com, sales@dowaytech.comTel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)

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