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OCI N.V. statement regarding an open letter from shareholders

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17 settembre 2026 | 08.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that on 16 September 2026 it received from Oceanwood Capital Management LLP the attached open letter, written on behalf of a group of three shareholders in the Company. OCI is publishing the letter for information purposes only, without comment or endorsement.

Annex – Open letter to the Board of OCI Global N.V., 16 September 2026

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-nv-statement-regarding-an-open-letter-from-shareholders-302881611.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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