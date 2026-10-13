oneworld Relaunches Meetings & Events Sales Tool as New Research Reveals the Future of Global Gatherings

New oneworld × Globetrender report identifies seven trends transforming international events through 2030

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld® has relaunched its dedicated Meetings & Events product, designed to make international event travel easier to organise. oneworld Meetings & Events provides event planners with access to preferential fare products across the alliance's 15 member airlines, connecting delegates with a global airline network serving nearly 1,000 destinations.

The announcement coincides with the publication of a new trend report produced in association with travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender, examining seven forces set to transform international gatherings between 2027 and 2030.

"Even in an increasingly digital world, research shows the enduring value of connecting in person, and that the best events create relationships, ideas and opportunities that are difficult to replicate virtually," said Roger Blackburn, vice president of Commercial and Loyalty at oneworld, speaking at IMEX Las Vegas. "As the Globetrender report highlights, these large meetings around the world are not only here to stay, but growing in importance. The relaunch of oneworld Meetings & Events will make it easier for organisations to bring people together for these important opportunities for connection."

oneworld Meetings & Events is designed for a minimum of 50 independently travelling delegates converging on a shared destination. Event organisers receive a dedicated booking link that can be shared directly with attendees or added to an event website. Delegates arrange their own flights from their respective departure points, choosing journeys that suit their individual schedules.

The seven trends shaping the next era of global gatherings

The relaunch of oneworld Meetings & Events comes as a new trend report authored by Globetrender defines seven trends expected to shape the meetings and events sector between 2027 and 2030.

"We are entering a new golden age of gathering. As AI makes information abundant and digital communication effortless, the value of being physically present is rising. But the economics of attendance are changing. People are becoming more selective about where they travel, who they meet and what they expect to gain from the experience," said Jenny Southan, CEO of Globetrender. "Our research reveals how this is reshaping the global events industry, from the rise of experience-first conferences to the growing importance of destinations as a reason to attend. By 2030, the most successful events will be those that give people a compelling reason to make the journey – and something extraordinary to take home."

oneworld Meetings & Events has been developed with a broad range of gatherings in mind, from corporate meetings and industry conferences to international association conventions, religious gatherings and large private celebrations. For more information and to enquire about oneworld Meetings & Events, visit oneworld.com.

Download the oneworld x Globetrender report here.

About oneworld:oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:press@oneworld.com

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