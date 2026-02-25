circle x black
Polyplastics Develops New PLASTRON(R) LFT Grades with Post-consumer Recycled Content

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering thermoplastics, has announced the development of new PLASTRON(R) long-fiber thermoplastic (LFT) grades made of post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene (PP) content. The two new developmental grades, which deliver mechanical properties equivalent to virgin material products, are undergoing sample production and evaluation.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202602184262/_prw_PI1fl_vxqX677M.jpg

As part of Polyplastics' commitment to advancing sustainable material solutions, these new grades -- PLASTRON(R) RSG20011 and RSG20013 -- feature more than 30% PCR content combined with 30% to 40% glass fiber reinforcement. The newly developed grades offer mechanical performance -- such as high rigidity and excellent impact strength -- equivalent to the company's commercial products made of virgin raw materials.

By utilizing PCR materials collected from the market, the newly developed grades contribute to reducing the product carbon footprint (PCF). Compared with products made from virgin raw materials, these grades achieve a reduction of more than 20% in carbon footprint. The PCF values shown above were calculated based on the GHG Protocol and ISO 14067, using operational data over a defined period along with reference values from reliable databases. These figures are not guaranteed values.

Polyplastics will further expand its lineup of products that utilize recycled raw materials, as well as those incorporating environmentally friendly reinforcement materials such as cellulose fibers. Through these efforts, the company aims to meet an even broader range of application needs and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/global/s/ourapproach/a5nRB000002F4N7YAK/231?language=en_US

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, PET, COC, and LFT, with global-leading market share for POM, LCP, and COC. With more than 60 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

PLASTRON(R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyplastics-develops-new-plastronr-lft-grades-with-post-consumer-recycled-content-302696457.html

