PROMISE Technology Brings AI-Driven Performance for Endless Creativity to IBC 2025

Comprehensive new Mac-compatible Pegasus5 Series brings creators high performance and multiple models for diverse needs

AMSTERDAM and HSINCHU, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a leading global RAID storage provider of streaming data storage solutions, will return to IBC 2025 (12–15 September). Under the banner "AI‑Driven Performance for Endless Creativity," the company will unveil its new Pegasus5 Series of RAID storage solutions. It will also host several demonstrations that showcase how to leverage state-of-the-art storage solutions to optimize AI-powered creative workflows.

Please join PROMISE Technology at Booth 2.B17 at IBC 2025 (RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, Sept. 12-15).

Commenting on the launch, Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMISE Technology, noted: "To expand possibilities for our key Rich Media vertical, PROMISE has incorporated the diverse needs of modern creative workflows into our all-new Pegasus5 Series from the early design stages. The result is a comprehensive series that offers various storage capacities and capabilities to cater to today's creative and media professionals."

Pegasus5 Series launch

Continuing to show its innovation in RAID storage, PROMISE's new Pegasus5 Series is powered by Thunderbolt™ 5 technology and NVMe SSDs. With multiple models for various needs, this new line of storage solutions offers the ultimate combination of performance and reliability that creative professionals need for data-intensive video workflows. Fully integrated with Adobe Premiere Pro, Pegasus5 Series enables seamless editing and accelerated project workflows, allowing creative professionals to focus seamlessly on storytelling. The company will showcase a sample of the Pegasus5 N4 model at the show, demonstrating portable, high-performance storage for media environments.

VTrak 8206d: Ultra‑fast storage for video software and media asset management

The company's flagship NVMe all‑flash storage platform VTrak 8206d stands out for use with media asset management applications. It has shown unprecedented speed in multimedia data transfer and storage compared to traditional HDD-based solutions. When paired with video editing and archiving software, VTrak 8206d also enhances processing capabilities as well, keeping pace with the latest AI-driven features that continue to transform content workflows.

Optimizing storage setups for today's creators with live demos

PROMISE Technology will also show IBC visitors how to optimize storage setups for efficient media workflows via several live demos:

With several decades of expertise in the Rich Media vertical, PROMISE Technology's continuous participation at IBC 2025 underscores its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable storage tailored to creative professionals in media and entertainment.

About PROMISE Technology:

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader in streaming data storage with more than 35 years of experience. Powered by its proprietary PromiseRAID and Boost Family of technologies, the brand's innovative solutions are tailored to the Surveillance, Rich Media, Cloud and IT markets' unique needs. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.promise.com/

