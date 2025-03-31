Pudu Robotics Unveils FlashBot Arm: A Semi-Humanoid Embodied AI Service Robot for Commercial Applications

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics sector, has officially unveiled FlashBot Arm, an innovative Semi-Humanoid Embodied AI Service Robot tailored specifically for commercial service environments. Developed by Pudu X-Lab, the FlashBot Arm advances the capabilities of the company's flagship FlashBot, combining advanced humanoid manipulation with intelligent delivery capabilities powered by cutting-edge embodied AI. This integration empowers the robot to autonomously perform a wide range of tasks in complex environments, including hotels, office buildings, restaurants, retail spaces, and healthcare facilities, marking a significant step forward for semi-humanoid robots in commercial applications.

Unlike traditional robots with limited mobility, the FlashBot Arm features real-time perception, decision-making, and execution capabilities, enabling it to create a closed-loop autonomous task system in dynamic settings. For example, in hotel environments where the lack of IoT systems or renovation constraints can hinder traditional robots' ability to navigate elevators for cross-floor deliveries. FlashBot Arm revolutionizes this process through its robotic arms and dexterous end-effector capabilities, achieving fully autonomous workflows from item pickup to elevator operation and precision delivery, while its large language model-powered interaction system elevates service quality to unprecedented levels.

Key Features and Innovations:

Equipped with two 7-degree-of-freedom robotic arms that can be lifted, FlashBot Arm achieves an operational reach of up to 2 meters. The robot boasts Pudu's self-developed 11-degree-of-freedom dexterous hands, known as PUDU DH11, which afford it versatility and precision in finger manipulations, such as pressing buttons, grasping objects, and transporting items. This flexibility allows the robot to adapt effortlessly to various tasks without necessitating costly modifications to existing infrastructures.

Featuring a wheeled chassis designed for exceptional mobility, FlashBot Arm enhances delivery efficiency significantly. By utilizing VSLAM and laser SLAM technologies, it generates accurate 3D maps, navigates autonomously, and avoids obstacles in real-time. Its closed delivery compartment ensures the safe transport of items, creating an end-to-end solution that optimizes workflow and boosts the productivity of human staff.

Leveraging advanced large language models, FlashBot Arm engages in natural conversations with users, enabling human-like decision-making and task planning. When presented with a request, the robot can quickly analyze and decompose tasks while coordinating with other robots within the environment, ensuring efficient and collaborative execution.

With Pudu's extensive expertise in robotic systems integration, FlashBot Arm can simultaneously coordinate the movements of its chassis, robotic arms, and dexterous hand. This whole-body control enhances precision and task execution efficiency, allowing for real-time feedback and optimization that boosts the robot's adaptability and responsiveness in complex environments.

FlashBot Arm is equipped with an array of high-precision sensors, including RGBD cameras, LiDAR, panoramic cameras, and pressure-sensitive skin, enabling dynamically perceive its surroundings. Coupled with advanced algorithms for dynamic motion planning, it achieves precise force control and stops immediately when encountering obstacles, thus ensuring safety in human-robot interactions.

Prioritizing user experience, FlashBot Arm offers multiple interaction modes, making it more approachable and user-friendly. Users can engage with the robot through AI-driven voice commands, gestures, and facial expressions, fostering natural communication. Its appealing design further enhances user engagement, reducing barriers for the public to easily access the benefits of embodied AI technology.

The introduction of the FlashBot Arm marks a major milestone for Pudu Robotics, accelerating the commercialization of humanoid embodied AI service robots. With its robotic arms and embodied intelligence capabilities, FlashBot Arm promises to enhance product functionalities and demonstrate remarkable versatility in various applications.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 90,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

