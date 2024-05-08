Rainbow Robotics begins pre-orders of Bimanual Mobile Manipulator RB-Y1, the world's first research platform for AI experts for $80,000 USD

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Robotics(CEO Jungho Lee), a robot platform specialized company, will begin pre-orders for the Bimanual Mobile Manipulator RB-Y1 from May 8.

During the pre-order period, the research platform is sold for $80,000 USD and the commercial platform is sold for $120,000 USD (VAT excluded). Products are scheduled to be delivered sequentially starting in October.

RB-Y1 is a research platform that has both arms with 7 degrees of freedom per arm for smooth movements similar to human movements. It is a humanoid-like robot with a single leg with 6 degrees of freedom on a mobile platform for a wide work radius. The LiDAR system is adopted for autonomous movement, and a high-performance 3D recognition sensor and master ARM are provided as options to increase usability. In line with the recent trend of the AI era, Rainbow Robotics plans to provide various APIs and options so that AI developers can easily utilize them for research purposes.

Recently, various organizations are introducing humanoid robots. However, they are only used for their own purposes and there is no standard platform for various AI robot researchers. Rainbow Robotics' RB-Y1 is the first to commercially sell such a research platform.

Unlike existing simple industrial robots, a Bimanual Mobile Manipulator is a humanoid robot that uses both arms and is suitable for advanced manufacturing sites and services. It is a next-generation robot platform that can be used for complex assembly, manufacturing, and collaboration beyond existing simple automation processes.

If you would like to pre-order RB-Y1, please contact us through enquiry page or email us at rby@rainbow-robotics.com.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Robotics will participate as a bronze sponsor in the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2024), which will be held at Pacifico Yokohama, Japan on May 13.

During the exhibition, various demonstrations will be shown of controlling RB-Y1 with real-time remote operation technology, which links the data arm and simulation system. Additionally, Rainbow Robotics plans to exhibit the small, high-precision collaborative robot RB3-730 and the quadruped robot RBQ-10.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407480/Caption___Rainbow_Robotics_Press_Release__Rainbow_Robotics_begins_pre_orders_of_Bimanual_Mobile_Mani.jpg