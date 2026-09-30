Resonant Clinical Solutions Expands Global Equipment & Ancillaries Business with Acquisition of Labfish

Acquisition extends Resonant's European footprint and adds specialized calibration expertise, IOR/EOR reach, and partner depots to support the clinical trial lifecycle at global scale

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant Clinical Solutions ("Resonant"), a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle, today announced that it has acquired Germany-based labfish rental solutions Gmbh ("Labfish") and its U.S. and U.K. affiliates, which together provide end-to-end clinical and laboratory rental equipment and calibration solutions. The acquisition expands Resonant's Equipment & Ancillaries (E&A) presence in Europe and strengthens its ability to support increasingly complex clinical trial programs around the world with high-demand, specialized capabilities.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Labfish offers a broad inventory of laboratory equipment for rent — including scales, freezers, refrigerators, infusion pumps, and monitors — alongside kitting, ancillary supplies, and industry-leading in-house calibration expertise. Labfish also provides Importer of Record (IOR)/Exporter of Record (EOR) and white-glove direct-to-patient logistics management, working with partner depots in Argentina, Israel, Turkey, and China to supply clinical trial sites in more than 70 countries. Originally founded in 2014, Labfish is ISO 9001-certified and operates one of the largest in-house calibration facilities serving clinical trials in Europe.

"Incorporating Labfish into Resonant's E&A business extends our presence in Europe and deepens our calibration and import/export services, further enhancing the world-class clinical trial solutions our customers depend on," said Christophe Berthoux, Chief Executive Officer, Resonant Clinical Solutions. "This acquisition builds on the success of our Equipment & Ancillaries business to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers. The capabilities Labfish brings to Resonant advances our strategy to support more of the clinical journey at global scale."

Increasingly complex clinical trial programs demand specialized equipment, calibration, and logistics support that keep pace with evolving research protocols, workflows, and requirements. To meet this need, the Labfish acquisition complements Resonant's existing E&A business, providing client partners with a robust offering and technical expertise in Europe as their development programs scale.

"Joining Resonant allows our team to further grow the calibration expertise, warehouse network, and import/export and logistics services we've spent years developing, now with the capabilities to support more of the clinical trial journey," said Martin Forster, Founder, Labfish. "We're excited to bring our technical knowledge, strategic services, and valued customer relationships to Resonant."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Resonant Clinical SolutionsResonant Clinical Solutions is a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle. Through its Biorepository, Kitting, and Equipment & Ancillaries businesses, Resonant helps customers manage complexity, reduce risk, and support critical clinical programs around the world. With more than 850 employees across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, Resonant manages more than 100 million research assets in storage, and has supported more than 2,500 clinical trials and facilitated more than 20,000 customer-site shipments. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and diagnostic and reference laboratories.

Resonant's mission is to empower its partners with comprehensive, global clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle solutions that remove complexity and enable them to focus on science and patients. For more information, visit resonantclinical.com.

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