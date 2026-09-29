RevitaLash® Cosmetics Introduces RevitaLash Peptide Complex+ Time Release Eyelash Conditioner, a Revolutionary Lash Serum Made without Prostaglandin Analogues

Ophthalmologist-developed and clinically tested, the new peptide-powered formula pairs advanced time-release technology with high-performance lash conditioning

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, the internationally recognized leader in lash, brow, and hair care, is advancing lash innovation once again with the launch of RevitaLash Peptide Complex+ Time Release Eyelash Conditioner, the world's first time-release multi-peptide lash conditioning serum developed by an ophthalmologist.

Scientifically advanced and clinically tested, the new formula offers a high-performance approach to lash conditioning for consumers seeking the look of stronger, healthier, more bold and resilient lashes without the use of prostaglandins.

At the heart of the formula is RevitaLash Peptide Complex, featuring Revitasome® Technology, Troxerutin and MP17, which combines a protective antioxidant with a biomimetic signal peptide in a time-release liposomal delivery system. Designed to release over eight hours for gentle, optimal absorption into the eyelashes, the peptide-dense, nutrient-rich formula helps support the appearance of natural lash volume while reinforcing strength to help decrease the appearance of fallout and breakage. The result: lashes that look shinier, stronger, more flexible and beautifully conditioned.

"We are proud of this first-of-its kind expansion to our lash serum collection with a formula that brings together advanced science and innovative time-release technology to meet the evolving needs of today's consumer," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "RevitaLash Peptide Complex+ offers a new way to achieve the look of stronger, healthier, beautifully conditioned lashes while delivering the performance, innovation and expertise consumers have come to expect from RevitaLash Cosmetics."

In a 12-week consumer study of 160 users, RevitaLash Peptide Complex+ delivered visible improvements in the appearance and condition of lashes. After just six weeks, 90% of participants reported improved lash appearance and 90% reported healthier-looking lashes. Additionally, 89% saw enhanced lash appearance at six weeks, increasing to 92% at 12 weeks, while 89% felt their lashes were more nourished at six weeks, increasing to 96% at 12 weeks.

The launch expands RevitaLash Cosmetics' trusted portfolio of lash conditioners, joining RevitaLash® Advanced, RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive and RevitaLash® Advanced Pro Eyelash Conditioner, and giving consumers even more choice within the brand's science-backed lash care collection.

RevitaLash Peptide Complex+ is ophthalmologist-developed, dermatologist-reviewed, hypoallergenic, non-irritating, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. The formula is also made without parabens, phthalates, gluten, oil and prostaglandin analogues.

RevitaLash Peptide Complex+ Time Release Eyelash Conditioner (4.0 mL / 0.135 fl. oz.) retails for a suggested price of $90.00 and will be available globally beginning 1 October 2026 through authorized salons, spas, specialty retailers and revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing premium advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Founded in 2006 by ophthalmologist Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., the brand was inspired by his desire to help his wife feel beautiful during her battle with breast cancer. Today, RevitaLash Cosmetics is available in more than 70 countries and is recognized globally for its award-winning products, leading innovation, commitment to safety and its give-back mission supporting breast cancer initiatives through its longstanding Eternally Pink® pledge that has contributed over $14 million to date.

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