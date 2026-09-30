Saitama Prefecture Releases New Video and Brochure for Global Markets, Showcasing Charm of Traditional "SAYAMA-CHA"

SAITAMA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saitama Prefectural Government has released a new promotional video and brochure highlighting the appeal of "SAYAMA-CHA" to international markets. Acclaimed for its deep flavor and mellow sweetness as "One of Japan's Three Finest Teas," SAYAMA-CHA brings a soothing, peaceful time from Tokyo's neighbor to the world.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109119/202609256651/_prw_PI1fl_GK76M6Sj.jpg

Brochure: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202609256651-O1-01p7LA36.pdf

YouTube: https://youtu.be/PdXfpv2aZZM

"Saitama Wasshoi": https://www.pref.saitama.lg.jp/saitama-wassyoi/know/en.html

Highlights

-"From Saitama to the World": Delivering Premium Heritage Tea "SAYAMA-CHA"Under the tag line "Saitama's Finest Produce," Saitama Prefecture is strengthening its global outreach to introduce the profound appeal of traditional green tea SAYAMA-CHA worldwide.

-Secrets Behind Flavor: Creating Unmatched Depth through Temperature Variations and Traditional TechniquesAmong Japan's three finest teas, SAYAMA-CHA has won praise for its rich taste, being hailed as "SAYAMA-CHA for the Flavor." Located 30 kilometers from central Tokyo, the Sayama Hills experiences significant temperature variations, reaching 35 degrees Celsius in summer and near minus 10 degrees Celsius in winter. This climate makes thicker tea leaves, allowing fresh sprouts to amass rich umami. Furthermore, the distinctive tea-roasting technique "Sayama-bi-ire" draws a deep flavor and mellow sweetness, completing top-quality SENCHA.

-Farmers' Passion: Single-estate Production by Multigenerational Family BusinessesAnother advantage is the passion and craftsmanship of local tea farmers. Many tea estates are family-run businesses passing down sophisticated techniques over generations. Managing the entire process, from cultivation and processing to retail, farmers constantly refine their tea's flavor each harvest.

-Exquisite Mindfulness Brought by SAYAMA-CHA: Serenity to "Final Drop"SAYAMA-CHA is far more than a beverage. The process begins by placing carefully cultivated tea leaves into a teapot and gently pouring hot water cooled to the ideal temperature of around 80 degrees Celsius.

As the leaves slowly unfurl and their rich aroma fills the air, a moment of quiet anticipation emerges. Then, the experience unfolds with every sip until the final drop, rich with concentrated umami. Each mindful step generates serenity for warm conversation, soothing the modern mind.

-Unveiling SAYAMA-CHA Through Official Media to Expand Global MarketsThrough its official video and brochure, Saitama Prefecture presents the value of SAYAMA-CHA to global buyers and lifestyle companies, advancing brand establishment for international markets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saitama-prefecture-releases-new-video-and-brochure-for-global-markets-showcasing-charm-of-traditional-sayama-cha-302893742.html

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