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StormFisher announces Leadership Update: Brandon Moffatt Named Chief Executive Officer

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09 novembre 2026 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StormFisher, a Canadian leader in low-carbon energy solutions, announced that its Board has appointed Brandon Moffatt, co-founder of StormFisher, as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Judson Whiteside.

Mr. Moffatt is a co-founder of StormFisher and has developed, designed and built energy projects across North America. He brings direct experience of what it takes to bring a complex project from concept to construction. Mr. Moffatt has been part of the fabric of StormFisher since its early days, and brings continuity to the role, building on the foundation the company has established with its partners and communities.

"I am honoured to take on this role," said Mr. Moffatt. "Our priorities are clear: reaching final investment decision for the Varennes project, working hand in hand with our shareholders, lenders and government partners, especially in Québec, and keep the company focused on delivering, with execution that matches our ambition, backed by a strong team."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jud Whiteside for his leadership and contribution to StormFisher. As a co-founder who has led the development of the Varennes project, Brandon Moffatt knows our project, partners and people well, and the Board has full confidence in his leadership as CEO for StormFisher's next phase," said Nishka Gupta, co-chair of the Board of StormFisher and Senior Vice-President at ARC Financial.

StormFisher Varennes is set to become the first large-scale e-methanol plant in North America. With nearly $1 billion invested, the facility will convert clean hydrogen and captured CO₂ into low-carbon methanol, built on a 100% local value chain. It is designed to produce 72,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year and to capture and repurpose 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

The company is committed to maintaining the advancement of the project and to expanding its presence in Québec, where it continues to work with local suppliers, partners and communities. Varennes helps build a low-carbon fuel sector for export and for the local market and helps reduce emissions in hard-to-electrify sectors such as marine shipping, aviation and heavy industry.

About StormFisherStormFisher develops, owns, and operates large-scale renewable hydrogen and e-fuels projects across North America, supplying fuels to global markets. With deep expertise in project development, execution, and financing, StormFisher partners with governments, communities, and industries to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors.

media@stormfisher.com

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